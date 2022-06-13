Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Annexation Package: The Omaha City Council will hold public hearings on this year’s annexation package, which would expand city limits in three areas totalling 177 acres.
- Streetcar: The City Council will also hold a public hearing on a redevelopment agreement for the design and construction of the proposed streetcar system. The agreement would authorize a request up to $356 million in tax increment financing.
- Board of Corrections: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to receive a monthly update from Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, June 14, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.