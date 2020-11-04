The Blue Dot Returns, Bacon Wins Re-Election, Nebraska Approves Gambling at Racetracks, 23 Omaha Police Officers Contract COVID-19 and More Top Local News for Wednesday, November 4

11/04/20 • Day 52 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Etienne served as a special assistant and director of communications for the U.S. cabinet under President Barack Obama. Now she is serving as a senior advisor of strategic planning for Joe Biden
- Joe Biden’s pick-up of one electoral vote from Nebraska’s Second Congressional District may prove decisive in an unexpectedly close presidential election.
- The election results are in for the Omaha Public Schools Board.
- Twenty-three Omaha police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, according to a department spokesman.
- Late voting results indicate Maureen Boyle and Mike Friend will join the Douglas County Board.
- Incumbent Rep. Don Bacon (R) won a rematch over Kara Eastman (D) for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.
- Nebraskans approved three ballot initiatives aimed at allowing casino gambling at six licensed horse racetracks across the state.
- Nebraska voters easily approved a measure to strip language from the state constitution that provides an exemption to its ban on slavery.
- The election results are in for the state’s legislature races.
- Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approved a measure to cap the annual interest rate on payday loans at 36%.
