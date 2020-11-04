The Blue Dot Returns, Bacon Wins Re-Election, Nebraska Approves Gambling at Racetracks, 23 Omaha Police Officers Contract COVID-19 and More Top Local News for Wednesday, November 4

11/04/20 • Day 52 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Etienne served as a special assistant and director of communications for the U.S. cabinet under President Barack Obama. Now she is serving as a senior advisor of strategic planning for Joe Biden, a candidate she says America won’t have to take a chance on. For the full interview, listen to Mind and Soul in the Morning here.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about Election Day results, 23 Omaha police officers contracting COVID-19 and Nebraskans vote to strip slavery from the state constitution.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.