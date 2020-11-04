The Blue Dot Returns, Bacon Wins Re-Election, Nebraska Approves Gambling at Racetracks, 23 Omaha Police Officers Contract COVID-19 and More Top Local News for Wednesday, November 4

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

11/04/20 • Day 52 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

For the full interview, listen to Mind and Soul in the Morning here.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about Election Day results, 23 Omaha police officers contracting COVID-19 and Nebraskans vote to strip slavery from the state constitution.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • Joe Biden’s pick-up of one electoral vote from Nebraska’s Second Congressional District may prove decisive in an unexpectedly close presidential election.
  • The election results are in for the Omaha Public Schools Board.  
  • Twenty-three Omaha police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, according to a department spokesman.
  • Late voting results indicate Maureen Boyle and Mike Friend will join the Douglas County Board.
Around the State
  • Incumbent Rep. Don Bacon (R) won a rematch over Kara Eastman (D) for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.
  • Nebraskans approved three ballot initiatives aimed at allowing casino gambling at six licensed horse racetracks across the state.
  • Nebraska voters easily approved a measure to strip language from the state constitution that provides an exemption to its ban on slavery.
  • The election results are in for the state’s legislature races. 
  • Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approved a measure to cap the annual interest rate on payday loans at 36%.

Daily Comic

