The Curious Case of Earnest Jackson, Jake Gardner Dies By Suicide, Sheriffs Find Two Suspicious Boxes Outside County Courthouse, Party Leaders Propose a $1.5 Trillion Relief Plan and More Top Local News for Monday, September 21

9/21/20 • Day 8 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
The Curious, Winding Case of Earnest Jackson
A jury in Douglas County convicted Earnest Jackson of murder in 1999. Now a movement has started to set him free.
- Jake Gardner, the man charged of manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old James Scurlock, has died by suicide.
- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Trouba in connection with two suspicious packages placed outside the Douglas County Courthouse on Friday afternoon.
- A computer network outage that occurred early Sunday in the Nebraska Medicine system could lead to the postponement of patient appointments Monday and possibly Tuesday.
- The South Omaha Business Association is merging with the Nebraska Hispanic Chamber Foundation, furthering the growth and success of South Omaha businesses.
- Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
- Rep. Don Bacon is part of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus that is pushing a $1.5 trillion coronavirus relief plan.
- University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers found the COVID-19 death rate among Black adults age 65 and older is approximately three times higher than among whites.
Big Mama’s Kitchen
