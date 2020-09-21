The Curious Case of Earnest Jackson, Jake Gardner Dies By Suicide, Sheriffs Find Two Suspicious Boxes Outside County Courthouse, Party Leaders Propose a $1.5 Trillion Relief Plan and More Top Local News for Monday, September 21

9/21/20 • Day 8 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

The Curious, Winding Case of Earnest Jackson

A jury in Douglas County convicted Earnest Jackson of murder in 1999. Now a movement has started to set him free.

Good morning, Today we have stories about the death of Jake Gardner, two suspicious packages found outside the Douglas County Courthouse and a proposed $1.5 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

