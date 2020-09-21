The Curious Case of Earnest Jackson, Jake Gardner Dies By Suicide, Sheriffs Find Two Suspicious Boxes Outside County Courthouse, Party Leaders Propose a $1.5 Trillion Relief Plan and More Top Local News for Monday, September 21

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

9/21/20 • Day 8 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

The Curious, Winding Case of Earnest Jackson

A jury in Douglas County convicted Earnest Jackson of murder in 1999. Now a movement has started to set him free.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,

Today we have stories about the death of Jake Gardner, two suspicious packages found outside the Douglas County Courthouse and a proposed $1.5 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.

In Omaha
  • Jake Gardner, the man charged of manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old James Scurlock, has died by suicide.
  • The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Trouba in connection with two suspicious packages placed outside the Douglas County Courthouse on Friday afternoon.
  • computer network outage that occurred early Sunday in the Nebraska Medicine system could lead to the postponement of patient appointments Monday and possibly Tuesday.
  • The South Omaha Business Association is merging with the Nebraska Hispanic Chamber Foundation, furthering the growth and success of South Omaha businesses.

Around the State

  • Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
  • Rep. Don Bacon is part of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus that is pushing a $1.5 trillion coronavirus relief plan.
  • University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers found the COVID-19 death rate among Black adults age 65 and older is approximately three times higher than among whites.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Big Mama’s Kitchen

2112 N. 30th St. #201
 
In March 2018, Omaha said goodbye to Patricia “Big Mama” Barron. For years, Big Mama served soulful food with a level of kindness and compassion that became a greater part of her legacy than the recipes that earned her numerous shout outs from The Food Network. Patricia’s family knew that Omaha needed Big Mama, and so they took up the reins.

Daily Comic

Read more on thereader.com

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply