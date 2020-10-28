The Planters Digs for Awkward Treasure, Trump Rally Sends Attendees to the Hospital, Former Meteorologist Sentenced to Probation and More Top Local News for Wednesday, October 28

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

10/28/20 • Day 45 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

From its barrage of close-ups where people open and close whimsical boxes to its overly affected characters behaving and talking like no one ever has or will in real-life, The Planters is an unrepentant Wes Anderson homage with slightly more explicit disrespect for the mentally ill.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about Trump’s rally ending with multiple people in the hospital, special prosecutor Fredrick Franklin’s dismissal of the Jake Gardner indictment and a former meteorologist who was sentenced after threatening Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • The Omaha City Council held a public hearing on extending the city’s mask ordinance on Tuesday.
  • The special prosecutor in the James Scurlock case obtained Jake Gardner’s death certificate and dismissed the charges Tuesday.
  • Multiple people were taken to the hospital following President Donald Trump’s rally at Eppley Airfield.
  • A former television meteorologist was sentenced to two years on probation after he sent threatening emails to the Douglas County Health Director.

Around the State

  • Nebraska officials laid out which groups would be among the first Nebraskans to receive a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available.
  • Hospitals across Nebraska are preparing for the spread of both COVID-19 and the flu this winter.
  • Nebraska’s prison system continues to struggle with the spread of the coronavirus among inmates and staff.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Plan a Long Bike Ride
If you’re like most people, you either bought a new bike or rekindled your love of biking during the early months of quarantine. Now with leaves starting to turn, there’s a nice bite to the air that’ll keep you peddling longer. Omaha has 85 paved trails for bikers that range from short connecting rides to long excursions. Take a look at this brochure on the metro area’s bike trails to plan your next trip.

Daily Comic

