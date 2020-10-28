The Planters Digs for Awkward Treasure, Trump Rally Sends Attendees to the Hospital, Former Meteorologist Sentenced to Probation and More Top Local News for Wednesday, October 28

10/28/20 • Day 45 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
- The Omaha City Council held a public hearing on extending the city’s mask ordinance on Tuesday.
- The special prosecutor in the James Scurlock case obtained Jake Gardner’s death certificate and dismissed the charges Tuesday.
- Multiple people were taken to the hospital following President Donald Trump’s rally at Eppley Airfield.
- A former television meteorologist was sentenced to two years on probation after he sent threatening emails to the Douglas County Health Director.
- Nebraska officials laid out which groups would be among the first Nebraskans to receive a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available.
- Hospitals across Nebraska are preparing for the spread of both COVID-19 and the flu this winter.
- Nebraska’s prison system continues to struggle with the spread of the coronavirus among inmates and staff.
