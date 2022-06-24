Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

The Reader is a finalist for six awards in the Association of Alternative News (AAN) annual competition. The total is one of the highest in the competition, which received submissions from 35 newspapers, tying with Portland’s Willamette Week and coming behind The Chicago Reader and Seven Days in Burlington, Vermont, which received 7 and 13 nominations, respectively.

Winners will be announced July 22 at the AAN conference in Chicago.

This competition for the best in alt-weeklies started in 1996, honoring the best in journalism and design outside traditional, daily papers. The competition offers the unique opportunity for The Reader and similar papers to compete against our peers across North America. The qualifying stories were written in 2021.

Our Qualifying Stories

