The Reader Receives ‘Report for America’ Grant, Updates on New Juvenile Justice Center, MUD Customers Report Scams, Nebraska Joins Texas Lawsuit and More Local News for Friday, December 11

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

12/11/20 • Day 89 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

In the summer of 2020, The Omaha Reader and El Perico will receive a fellow through a yearlong grant from “Report for America,” an organization that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. The focus will be to expand our local coverage of Latino issues. While we’ve long prioritized coverage of everything from immigration to quinceañeras, there are still many human stories going untold.

Top Local Stories

Good morning,

Today we have stories about Douglas County’s new juvenile justice center, MUD customers reporting scam calls and Nebraska’s support of a Texas lawsuit suggesting widespread voter fraud.

In Omaha
  • Douglas County Board Chair Clare Duda is hosting a news conference about developments in the Juvenile Justice Center project.
  • The Metropolitan Utilities District said customers are reporting calls from scammers.
  • Parents of an Elkhorn High student who died in 2018 will sue Kwik Shop for supplying alcohol to the teen.
Around the State
  • Attorneys general in 17 states, including Nebraska, have supported a Texas lawsuit that suggests voting irregularities.
  • Nebraska’s initial allotment of a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to total 15,600 doses.

2020 Holiday Gift Guide

If you’re thinking about a gift that says, “I like you,” “I love you” and “I care about local businesses,” look no further. We’ve got a little something to delight family and friends and keep your carbon footprint manageable to boot.

Daily Comic

