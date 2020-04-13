Trusted agencies for Covid-19 updates

This interactive map provides up to date information confirmed cases and exposure locations.

Through the CDC website you can find up-to-date inform on how to protect yourself, what to do if you think you’re sick and updates from the nation’s authority on infectious diseases.

The state’s DHHS page will offer Nebraska-specific recommendations as well as updates on the number of confirmed cases as well as negative tests. See their map for cases across the state.

The Mayor primarily uses her Facebook page to announce new information or livestream press conferences.

Directives for how to handle the spread of Covid-19 have followed a top down trajectory. So, in addition to paying attention to federal news, staying up to date about Governor Pete Ricketts’ announcements is advantageous.

In addition to The Reader’s coverage, several outlets have dropped their paywalls for Covid-19 coverage. Here are just a few of the most reliable, informative ones we’re reading.

This University of Washington and Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation led project uses current Covid-19 case data to project the pandemic’s spread over the next four months. Nebraska’s peak will come April 30, according to the study, when the disease will kill about 13 people every day and overwhelm state healthcare’s current supplies of beds, intensive care beds and ventilators.