- License plate detection: The Omaha City Council will vote on an agreement to allow the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install automatic license plate detectors at traffic lights across the city. Opponents fear the data collected by the technology could be misused and become an invasion of privacy.
- Charter amendments: The City Council will also vote on proposed amendments to the city charter. If approved, the proposals will be placed on the November ballot to be decided by voters.
- Board of corrections: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday, Aug. 23, to receive a monthly update on the department of corrections.
- ARPA: The County Board will vote on two ARPA proposals, including $95,000 for Creighton University to renovate three buildings in North Omaha and $112,000 for Lifestyle Fitness Health and Wellness. The ARPA Strategy Committee will also meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss possible projects.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, August 23