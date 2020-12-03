We Are All Related, Sarpy County Store Owner Sentenced, Omaha Trash Collector Misses 7,500 Containers, Rep. Don Bacon in Quarantine and More Local News for Thursday, December 3

Become A Member
12/03/20 • Day 81 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
The Lakota say “Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ, meaning we are all related,” Larry Dunn observed. “We. Are. All. Related.” Since 2003, Dunn has been organizing events to bring some cheer to the Pine Ridge reservation during the holiday season. He became involved in the life of the reservation as he pursued Lakota spiritual traditions. Dunn is also known in the music community as Lash LaRue, the longtime front man of local rockabilly trio The Mercurys. The Toy Drive for Pine Ridge was established to use his musical skills and that of his friends to bring toys to the reservation.
Top Local Stories
Good morning,
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Check out the survey on our website.
- A Sarpy County dry-cleaning store owner has been sentenced for blowing up his own business.
- The Douglas County Health Department says the county will not make changes to required quarantines until the current directed health measures end.
- The superintendent for Gretna Public Schools is encouraging all remote learners to return to in-person classes next semester.
- Omaha’s new trash collector missed 7,500 container collections during its first three days under contract.
- Billboards displaying messages in support of meatpacking plant workers are popping up across Nebraska.
- Barring any glitches, all of the roughly 90,000 front-line health care workers could get their first round of shots by the end of the month.
- Rep. Don Bacon is in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19.
We appreciate you! Thank you for letting us in your mailbox.
As we get ready for 2021, we’d like to hear from you on how we can improve. Take our survey and be entered to win gift certificates, memberships to The Reader and $100 cash!
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do:
Has 2020 got you yearning for a gentler, more analog era? A time when life was all earth-toned, shag carpeted rec rooms and groovy singer-songwriters ruled FM radio? Even if this era predates your actual birth, you can still jam out to PetRock, the ultimate musical tribute to the smooth rock of the ‘70s playing at the Waiting Room Dec. 18 and 19. With a set list featuring legendary golden oldies by England Dan & John Ford Coley, ELO and Todd Rundgren, the show promises to be DY-NO-MITE! for both Gen Y and Boomers alike. For tickets and/or show updates: https://waitingroomlounge.com/events/
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1