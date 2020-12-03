We Are All Related, Sarpy County Store Owner Sentenced, Omaha Trash Collector Misses 7,500 Containers, Rep. Don Bacon in Quarantine and More Local News for Thursday, December 3

Become A Member

12/03/20 • Day 81 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

The Lakota say “Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ, meaning we are all related,” Larry Dunn observed. “We. Are. All. Related.” Since 2003, Dunn has been organizing events to bring some cheer to the Pine Ridge reservation during the holiday season. He became involved in the life of the reservation as he pursued Lakota spiritual traditions. Dunn is also known in the music community as Lash LaRue, the longtime front man of local rockabilly trio The Mercurys. The Toy Drive for Pine Ridge was established to use his musical skills and that of his friends to bring toys to the reservation.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about a Sarpy County store owner who allegedly blew up his own business, Omaha’s new trash collector missing 7,500 containers and Rep. Don Bacon going into quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure.

In Omaha A Sarpy County dry-cleaning store owner has been sentenced for blowing up his own business.

for blowing up his own business. The Douglas County Health Department says the county will not make changes to required quarantines until the current directed health measures end.

until the current directed health measures end. The superintendent for Gretna Public Schools is encouraging all remote learners to return to in-person classes next semester.

all remote learners to return to in-person classes next semester. Omaha’s new trash collector missed 7,500 container collections during its first three days under contract. Around the State Billboards displaying messages in support of meatpacking plant workers are popping up across Nebraska.

of meatpacking plant workers are popping up across Nebraska. Barring any glitches, all of the roughly 90,000 front-line health care workers could get their first round of shots by the end of the month.

Rep. Don Bacon is in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19.