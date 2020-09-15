Weekly COVID-19 Roundup, Ernie Chambers Runs for County Commissioner as Write-In, Grand Jury Set to Decide on Scurlock Case, Ben Sasse Proposes Constitutional Amendment and More Top Local News for Tuesday, September 15

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

9/15/20 • Day 2 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Nebraska’s Reopening is Déjà Vu

As of yesterday, nearly every county in the state is no longer required to follow state-issued directed health measures.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about Ernie Chambers running for County Commissioner as a write-in candidate, the anticipated Scurlock grand Jury decision and Senator Ben Sasse’s proposed Constitutional Amendment.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • A former Omaha TV meteorologist who threatened to “lynch” and slit the throat of Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour has taken a plea deal.
  • write-in campaign has been launched in hopes of electing state Sen. Ernie Chambers for Douglas County Commissioner District 3.
  • The Omaha Police Department quashed rumors circulating about “planned civil unrest” relating to an anticipated grand jury decision in the death of James Scurlock.

Around the State

  • 185 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with 174 active cases at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.
  • Sen. Ben Sasse proposed a repeal of the constitutional amendment that provides for direct election of U.S. senators.
  • State officials are looking to clear up confusion over mail-in ballot requests sent out by a third-party organization.

Daily Comic

