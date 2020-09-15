Weekly COVID-19 Roundup, Ernie Chambers Runs for County Commissioner as Write-In, Grand Jury Set to Decide on Scurlock Case, Ben Sasse Proposes Constitutional Amendment and More Top Local News for Tuesday, September 15

9/15/20 • Day 2 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Nebraska’s Reopening is Déjà Vu

As of yesterday, nearly every county in the state is no longer required to follow state-issued directed health measures.

Good morning, Today we have stories about Ernie Chambers running for County Commissioner as a write-in candidate, the anticipated Scurlock grand Jury decision and Senator Ben Sasse’s proposed Constitutional Amendment.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha A former Omaha TV meteorologist who threatened to “lynch” and slit the throat of Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour has taken a plea deal.

A write-in campaign has been launched in hopes of electing state Sen. Ernie Chambers for Douglas County Commissioner District 3.

The Omaha Police Department quashed rumors circulating about "planned civil unrest" relating to an anticipated grand jury decision in the death of James Scurlock. Around the State 185 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with 174 active cases at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

Sen. Ben Sasse proposed a repeal of the constitutional amendment that provides for direct election of U.S. senators.

of the constitutional amendment that provides for direct election of U.S. senators. State officials are looking to clear up confusion over mail-in ballot requests sent out by a third-party organization. What to do during quarantine?