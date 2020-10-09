Your Voting Checklist, Douglas County Struggles with CARES Act Funds, The Omaha Police Union Gets a New Labor Contract and More Top Local News for Friday, October 9

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

10/09/20 • Day 26 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

With a pandemic, the office of the president at stake and so much more, Election Day 2020 has a lot going on. At The Reader, we want to make sure we still have the basics covered while walking readers through mail-in voting and other important information you’ll need for Nov. 3.

Today we have stories about Douglas County’s struggle with disbursing rental assistance funds, the Omaha Police Union’s new labor contract and the confusion surrounding the federal P-EBT program.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • Douglas County has given out around $2.4 million to those needing rent assistance but still struggles with getting funds to all who need it.
  • The City of Omaha has terminated the lease for the Love’s Jazz and Art Center at 24th and Lake.
  • The Omaha police union and the city have reached a tentative labor contract, city leaders said Thursday.

Around the State

  • The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said some school districts didn’t apply for a second round of P-EBT because of a “lack of clarity” in federal guidance.
  • The Nebraska State Education Association has sent a letter to all Nebraska superintendents urging them to require the use of face coverings in schools.
  • The Nebraska Republican Party was told Tuesday to stop sending robocalls using an unregistered third party that attack legislative candidate Janet Palmtag.
  • Nebraska Sen. Tony Vargas, who lost his father to COVID-19, says he’s doing his part to help fight the spread by taking part in a vaccine trial.

Vote

Why yes, it’s come time again to practice our most civic duty. If you’ve somehow missed all the signage online and in real life, there’s a host of resources online to help you figure out how to vote in Nebraska.

Daily Comic

