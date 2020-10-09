Your Voting Checklist, Douglas County Struggles with CARES Act Funds, The Omaha Police Union Gets a New Labor Contract and More Top Local News for Friday, October 9

10/09/20 • Day 26 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Good morning,
Top Local Stories
- Douglas County has given out around $2.4 million to those needing rent assistance but still struggles with getting funds to all who need it.
- The City of Omaha has terminated the lease for the Love’s Jazz and Art Center at 24th and Lake.
- The Omaha police union and the city have reached a tentative labor contract, city leaders said Thursday.
Around the State
- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said some school districts didn’t apply for a second round of P-EBT because of a “lack of clarity” in federal guidance.
- The Nebraska State Education Association has sent a letter to all Nebraska superintendents urging them to require the use of face coverings in schools.
- The Nebraska Republican Party was told Tuesday to stop sending robocalls using an unregistered third party that attack legislative candidate Janet Palmtag.
- Nebraska Sen. Tony Vargas, who lost his father to COVID-19, says he’s doing his part to help fight the spread by taking part in a vaccine trial.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Why yes, it’s come time again to practice our most civic duty. If you’ve somehow missed all the signage online and in real life, there’s a host of resources online to help you figure out how to vote in Nebraska.
Daily Comic
