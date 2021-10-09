10/7/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
In Memoriam: Michael D. Boyle
Julie Mierau, a longtime friend of Mike and Anne Boyle, reflects on the late Douglas County commissioner and former Omaha mayor’s life and character.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Day
Sugar and salt — the perfect combo for today’s news: Omaha South High School gets a 500-pound bull statue, state senators are teaming up to climb a 19,000-foot mountain, and Facebook gives $250K to build a Vietnam veterans memorial in Papillion.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Factor by which monthly heat records are more likely to be set now than in the preindustrial era: 5
- Estimated portion of new monthly heat records attributable to climate change: 4/5
Want to get vaccinated in Douglas County this week or weekend?
Here are upcoming clinics.
Around Omaha
- heck out the Associated Press‘ coverage of recent food-worker strikes, including the Kellogg’s strike in Omaha.
- Omaha South High School is now home to a 500-pound bull statue.
- “I’m here today to sound the alarm”: Frontline healthcare workers, including those at CHI Health and Nebraska Medicine, are struggling, and turnover rates are reaching record highs. Some healthcare officials want $80 million of the Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to go toward supporting and retaining nurses.
- Black Men United and Quality Clinical Research collaborate to provide facts about the COVID-19 vaccine and motivate community members of color to get vaccinated.
- 3 News Now interviews Jannette Taylor, CEO of the Women’s Center for Advancement, about domestic abuse during the pandemic.
- Terri Hagedorn, a Millard South High School alum and volleyball mom, dies of cancer.
- In case you missed it, Part I: The oldest person in the U.S. turns 115, and she lives in Omaha. Read about it in Spanish on Mundo Latino.
- In case you missed it, Part II: There are 14 applicants for the Douglas County Board of Commissioners seat previously held by Mike Boyle, who died last month.
Around Nebraska
- Five state senators are teaming up to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania’s 19,000-foot mountain. The senators come from different political parties and backgrounds.
- “President Biden thinks that he can ignore this humanitarian and security crisis and it will go away”: Gov. Pete Ricketts and other GOP governors discuss immigration at the Texas border.
- Facebook gives $250K to build a Vietnam veterans memorial in Papillion, home to a Facebook data center.
- Two Nebraska inmates die. Before his death, one of them tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Nebraska, like other states, is experiencing a trucker shortage.
- Remember the controversy surrounding removal of a lactation room in the state Capitol? Here’s a deep dive into breastfeeding in Nebraska; according to Nebraska News Service, breastfeeding continues to carry social stigma.
Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:
Great Plains Theatre Commons Presents … Stories: On the Brink
Stories: On the Brink, which is free and open to the public from Oct. 8-10, details homelessness with dialogue inspired by real-life voices.
