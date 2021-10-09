10/7/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Julie Mierau, a longtime friend of Mike and Anne Boyle, reflects on the late Douglas County commissioner and former Omaha mayor’s life and character.

Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Day



Sugar and salt — the perfect combo for today’s news: Omaha South High School gets a 500-pound bull statue, state senators are teaming up to climb a 19,000-foot mountain, and Facebook gives $250K to build a Vietnam veterans memorial in Papillion.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Factor by which monthly heat records are more likely to be set now than in the preindustrial era: 5 Estimated portion of new monthly heat records attributable to climate change: 4/5

Source: Dim Coumou, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

Want to get vaccinated in Douglas County this week or weekend?

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:

Great Plains Theatre Commons Presents … Stories: On the Brink

Stories: On the Brink, which is free and open to the public from Oct. 8-10, details homelessness with dialogue inspired by real-life voices.

Event Pick by Matt Casas. Published in The Reader.

As the delta variant spreads, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to shows.

The Daily Funny: Throwback Thursday Edition

Reed Moore invites you to laugh at a throwback comic today.

