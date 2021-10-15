10/14/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
When Low-Income Parents Work Long Hours, Where Do Their Kids Go?
At Flor Campos’ daycare, kids got homework help and stimulation.
Not all Nebraska children — and parents — are so fortunate.
Story by Leah Cates.
As long as it’s chocolate, today’s news is pleased: Five big cats at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo test positive for the coronavirus, Black Nebraskans are incarcerated at a rate almost nine times higher than white Nebraskans, and Nebraska chiropractor Ben Tapper is one of 12 people responsible for nearly two-thirds of anti-vaccination content on social media, according to the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
Around Omaha
- If you allow it to happen to them, it’s going to happen to you”: Local labor unions stand in solidarity with striking Kellogg’s workers.
- Anton Johnson, The Reader‘s local government reporter, takes a deep dive into the Tenant Assistance Program (TAP), which offers free legal representation for Omahans facing eviction.
- In honor of Black Maternal Health Month (October in Nebraska), read about I Be Black Girl, an Omaha-based collective that supports and empowers Black women, femmes and girls — including fighting for access to maternal care and reproductive justice.
- The Nebraska Department of Education announces the 2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year — and he teaches in Omaha. Learn about Lee Perez, an English as a Second Language teacher at Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School.
- Keeping up with the kids: CHI Health says children and teens are struggling with mental health, and local students chat with astronauts at the International Space Station.
- Eight candidates remain to replace the late Mike Boyle on the Douglas County Board.
Around Nebraska
- Incarceration in Nebraska: Black Nebraskans are incarcerated at a rate almost nine times higher than white Nebraskans — a higher rate of disparity than in the U.S. as a whole — according to a national study by the The Sentencing Project. Meanwhile, state corrections officials speak about the staffing shortage, which is prompting pay increases that come with conditions.
- Five big cats at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo test positive for the coronavirus and are being treated.
- At least for the time being, Gov. Pete Ricketts won’t call a special legislative session to stop vaccination mandates in Nebraska
- Chiropractors across the U.S. are spreading anti-vaccine misinformation. One is Nebraska’s Ben Tapper, who’s on the “Disinformation Dozen,” meaning he’s one of 12 people responsible for nearly two-thirds of anti-vaccination content on social media, according to the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
Reed Moore Presents a Theater Review: Fabulous Friends, Happy Hour, and Fun in The Savannah Sipping Society
If the names JONES HOPE WOOTEN hearken back to The Golden Girls era, that’s because the writers who brought you the popular sitcom and The Savannah Sipping Society are one and the same.
Review by Natalie Christie.
