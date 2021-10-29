The author and activist spoke at Legal Aid of Nebraska’s virtual 2021 Friends of Legal Aid Luncheon and Equal Justice Partner Awards in September.

The president of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations visits Omaha to support Kellogg's workers, a Christian student organization at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln files a lawsuit in federal court against UNL, and a report from the ACLU of Nebraska says almost two thirds of state law enforcement agencies with many multilingual residents don't have policies for officers communicating with those whose English proficiency is limited.

“You could smell it when you walked in”: Running water returns to the Nebraska State Penitentiary, but the situation brings to light concerns about an aging facility. State Sen. Terrell McKinney, who visited the Nebraska State Penitentiary during the outage, offers a description of what conditions looked like without running water.

Ratio Christi, a Christian student organization at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, files a lawsuit in federal court against UNL. According to the Omaha World-Herald, the lawsuit alleges that UNL discriminated against the organization’s views by denying a $1,500 funding request to bring a University of Notre Dame philosophy professor to campus.

According to a report from the ACLU of Nebraska, almost two thirds of state law enforcement agencies with many multilingual residents don’t have policies for officers communicating with people whose English proficiency is limited.

A proposal for the state’s largest solar energy installation moves forward.

