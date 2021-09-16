09/16/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
A Close Look at the Dismissal of Saint Francis Ministries Case Managers
Read the stories of terminated case managers Aron Sanders,
Marshuana Martin and Darinita Shannon in NOISE Omaha.
Story by Emily Chen-Newton
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Play-Doh Day
Show today’s news what your childhood imagination can do: Two Creighton students are dismissed because they won’t get vaccinated against the coronavirus, state correctional services employees testify about understaffing, and Nebraska TV icon Leta Powell Drake dies.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Minimum number of candidates for local office in Mexico
this year who were murdered before the June elections: 34
Source: Integralia (Mexico City)
Around Omaha
- A Creighton University student and his brother are dismissed from the institution because they refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Former Rosewood Academy daycare head Carl Hansen receives 12 months probation, says 3 News Now. According to witnesses, Hansen, who pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct, grabbed a toddler and dragged the child across the floor.
- COVID-19 in the Community: The coronavirus takes a toll on local healthcare workers’ mental health, and some Douglas County residents remain vaccine hesitant even as the majority of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus are unvaccinated.
- Creighton University smashes its donation records, receiving $143.6 million from donors in the 2021 fiscal year.
- Robots assist local doctors in battling cancer.
- A basketball program created by former Creighton University women’s coach Chevelle Saunsoci brings the sport to kids from underserved communities.
Around Nebraska
- “It’s inhumane”: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services employees testify about understaffing.
- Use this interactive redistricting map to figure out which legislative district you’d be in according to both Republicans’ and Democrats’ redistricting proposals, and learn about how Democrats’ state redistricting proposal would affect where Rep. Don Bacon resides.
- Nebraska television icon Leta Powell Drake dies at age 83. Her son, Aaron Drake, sits down with Nebraska Public Media to discuss his mother on and off the screen.
- Take an in-depth look at the battle over medical marijuana in Nebraska.
- State Department data predicts that approximately 775 evacuees from Afghanistan will make Nebraska their new home.
Reed Moore’s Things To Do:
Pride Night 2 at Werner Park
Celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride at Werner Park on September 17
when the Omaha Storm Chasers face off against the Iowa Cubs.
Event Pick by Efren Cortez. Published in The Reader.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to public gatherings.
