09/16/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

A Close Look at the Dismissal of Saint Francis Ministries Case Managers

Read the stories of terminated case managers Aron Sanders, 
Marshuana Martin and Darinita Shannon in NOISE Omaha.

Story by Emily Chen-Newton

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Play-Doh Day

Show today’s news what your childhood imagination can do: Two Creighton students are dismissed because they won’t get vaccinated against the coronavirus, state correctional services employees testify about understaffing, and Nebraska TV icon Leta Powell Drake dies.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Minimum number of candidates for local office in Mexico
this year who were murdered before the June elections: 34

Source: Integralia (Mexico City)

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Reed Moore’s Things To Do:
Pride Night 2 at Werner Park

Celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride at Werner Park on September 17
when the Omaha Storm Chasers face off against the Iowa Cubs.

Event Pick by Efren Cortez. Published in The Reader.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to public gatherings.
Check out local guides on our Things To Do page.

The Daily Funny
(Click drawing to see more.)

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment