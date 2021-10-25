10/25/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
Taking Omaha for a Ride: Is Our Transit System Working for Everyone?
Over the summer of 2021, The Reader tasked reporter Addie Costello with riding every Omaha Metro bus route in the city. From Florence to Bellevue, Westroads to Downtown, she talked with riders to hear their stories and ask a key question: Is Omaha’s transit system working for the people who need it most?
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy International Art Day
Today’s news can’t imagine a world without music, literature and paintings: Take a deep dive into the state’s trimmed-down COVID-19 dashboard data, former Waterloo volunteer firefighter Brandon Hanusek is charged with first-degree sexual assault, and a fire at the Community Correctional Center of Lincoln sends two individuals to the hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Chance that a U.S. election official feels “unsafe” in his or her job: 1 in 3
- That he or she is concerned about death threats: 1 in 5
- Percentage of local U.S. election officials who plan to resign or retire before the 2024 election: 22
Sources: 1 & 2. Brennan Center for Justice (NYC)
3. Paul Manson, Reed College (Portland, Ore.)
Around Omaha
- Google gives $50,000 grants to two nonprofits in North Omaha: Seventy Five North and the Empowerment Network.
- Jesse’s Place, a North Omaha bar and grill, is significantly damaged by a fire that was determined to have been set on purpose.
- Omaha man Cody A. Stiles is hit and killed on the North Freeway.
- The Holland Children’s Institute releases survey results that suggest Nebraskans aren’t happy with child and family policies, including the cost of child care, in the state.
- Roger Garcia is appointed to fill the Douglas County Board of Commissioners seat that’s been vacant since Commissioner Mike Boyle‘s death. For more on this story, scroll down to Reader reporter Anton Johnson’s local government roundup.
- A display of Mayan art opens at the MaMO Gallery, Omaha’s portable art space.
Around Nebraska
- Winter heating bills are forecasted to increase across the U.S. — including in Nebraska. Those who help in-need community members say the price hike will take a toll on Nebraskans already struggling to make ends meet.
- Former Waterloo volunteer firefighter Brandon Hanusek is charged with first-degree sexual assault. His accuser, Kelsey Imhof, speaks out.
- According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a fire at the Community Correctional Center of Lincoln sends two individuals to the hospital.
- “I’ve never been in an emergency where less information was a good thing”: Take a deep dive into the state’s trimmed-down COVID-19 dashboard data, including what’s changed and concerns held by UNMC infectious disease specialist James Lawler.
- Plattsmouth’s Hy-Vee breaks the 1998 Guinness World Record for biggest ice cream sandwich. The sweet treat weighs in at 2,960 pounds and was split up for donation to Food Bank of Lincoln and Food Bank for the Heartland.
This Week in Your Local Government:
New County Commissioner
and More City Contracts
Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.
- New county commissioner: Roger Garcia is selected to replace the late Mike Boyle on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. He will be the county’s first Latino representative. Garcia, a former member of the Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors, lost to Boyle in last year’s Democratic primary for the seat by only three votes. Garcia will begin his term in the next few weeks and serve until the seat is on the ballot in 2024.
- Douglas County Youth Center: The Board will receive a presentation on the Douglas County Youth Center and data on the Douglas County Juvenile Justice Initiative during Tuesday’s meeting.
- More city contracts: In previous Omaha City Council meetings, Councilmember Vinny Palermo has raised concerns over agreements with private contractors for snow plow inspection and overseeing road panel replacement. During this week’s meeting, the City Council will vote on more agreements with various contractors for things like sidewalk snow and ice removal and overseeing the repair of retaining walls.
- Affordable Housing TIF: The City Council will hold a public hearing on a $3.4 million TIF loan for an affordable housing development at the former Wintergreen Apartment site. The project will include 87 single-family, multi-generational homes.
Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Oct. 26, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Reed Moore’s Things To Do:
Upcoming Blues Shows
Reed Moore presents events from Reader Hoodoo Blues columnist B.J. Huchtemann’s October roundup, “Eclectic Energies.” This week, Paul Nelson plugs in at the Ozone Lounge on Thursday, Oct. 28, and Gabe Stillman performs at The B. Bar on Friday, Oct. 29.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated
and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out these shows.
