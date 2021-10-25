10/25/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Over the summer of 2021, The Reader tasked reporter Addie Costello with riding every Omaha Metro bus route in the city. From Florence to Bellevue, Westroads to Downtown, she talked with riders to hear their stories and ask a key question: Is Omaha’s transit system working for the people who need it most?

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy International Art Day

Today’s news can’t imagine a world without music, literature and paintings: Take a deep dive into the state’s trimmed-down COVID-19 dashboard data, former Waterloo volunteer firefighter Brandon Hanusek is charged with first-degree sexual assault, and a fire at the Community Correctional Center of Lincoln sends two individuals to the hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Chance that a U.S. election official feels “unsafe” in his or her job: 1 in 3 That he or she is concerned about death threats: 1 in 5 Percentage of local U.S. election officials who plan to resign or retire before the 2024 election: 22

Sources: 1 & 2. Brennan Center for Justice (NYC)

3. Paul Manson, Reed College (Portland, Ore.)

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

New county commissioner: Roger Garcia is selected to replace the late Mike Boyle on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. He will be the county’s first Latino representative. Garcia, a former member of the Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors, lost to Boyle in last year’s Democratic primary for the seat by only three votes. Garcia will begin his term in the next few weeks and serve until the seat is on the ballot in 2024.

Douglas County Youth Center: The Board will receive a presentation on the Douglas County Youth Center and data on the Douglas County Juvenile Justice Initiative during Tuesday's meeting.

The Board will receive a presentation on the Douglas County Youth Center and data on the Douglas County Juvenile Justice Initiative during Tuesday’s meeting. More city contracts: In previous Omaha City Council meetings, Councilmember Vinny Palermo has raised concerns over agreements with private contractors for snow plow inspection and overseeing road panel replacement. During this week’s meeting, the City Council will vote on more agreements with various contractors for things like sidewalk snow and ice removal and overseeing the repair of retaining walls.

In previous Omaha City Council meetings, Councilmember Vinny Palermo has raised concerns over agreements with private contractors for snow plow inspection and overseeing road panel replacement. During this week’s meeting, the City Council will vote on more agreements with various contractors for things like sidewalk snow and ice removal and overseeing the repair of retaining walls. Affordable Housing TIF: The City Council will hold a public hearing on a $3.4 million TIF loan for an affordable housing development at the former Wintergreen Apartment site. The project will include 87 single-family, multi-generational homes.

Reed Moore’s Things To Do:

Upcoming Blues Shows

This week, Paul Nelson plugs in at the Ozone Lounge on Thursday, Oct. 28, and Gabe Stillman performs at The B. Bar on Friday, Oct. 29.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated

The Daily Funny

