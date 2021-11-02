Falling Through the Cracks
Catherine Brauer’s kids returned from day care hungry and bruised,
but she sent them there for a better future.
Story by Leah Cates. Published on omahajobs.com and in The Reader.
Today’s news wants to know who’s ready for a potluck: A North Omaha street and museum are named in honor of Ernie Chambers, Do Space might be done away with, and an architect quits in protest over a proposed $1.5-billion California dormitory, conceived of by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, that wouldn’t have windows in 94% of its units.
- Portion of new U.S. hires who are in occupations that typically require at least a bachelor’s degree: 3/4
- Portion of U.S. adults who do not have a bachelor’s degree: 2/3
- Of Black U.S. adults who do not: 4/5
Sources: 1. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; 2. & 3. U.S. Census Bureau
- The Do Space technology library might be torn down and replaced with a central Omaha library.
- “No project … is larger, more transformational and potentially more destructive to the campus”: A consulting architect to the University of California, Santa Barbara quits in protest over a proposed $1.5-billion dormitory project that could house over 4,500 students — and wouldn’t have windows in 94% of its units. Charlie Munger, the billionaire who conceived of the project, is vice chairman of the Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway. Reed Moore about the debacle in Fast Company, the New York Times and Slate.
- Black Elk Elementary shuts down until Nov. 15 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
- A limited state audit creates more questions about the Saint Francis Ministries controversy, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
- Take a deep dive into the history of homelessness in the North Omaha Bottoms.
- The global shortage in microchips pushes back installation of a stoplight at a dangerous Papillion intersection, according to WOWT.
- In case you missed it I: A North Omaha street and museum are named in honor of Ernie Chambers, who fought for social justice in his 46 years as a state senator.
- In case you missed it II: NOISE Omaha launches a resource page for individuals experiencing domestic violence.
- Last week’s running-water outage at the Nebraska State Penitentiary is indicative of bigger problems with the criminal justice system, including how the community views and treats inmates, according to state Sen. Terrell McKinney.
- Some state senators seek a special session to block vaccination requirements. It doesn’t work out.
- In Dakota County, immigration activists argue that local deputies shouldn’t assist the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The “big reveal” in writer/director Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho is the single most unintentionally hilarious film moment of 2021, says Reader critic Ryan Syrek.
