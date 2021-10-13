10/13/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

NO Black Studies fiercely holds onto Department status in an ongoing bid for respect.



Story by Leo Adam Biga. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

National Stop Bullying Day



Today’s news recommends checking out the National Bullying Prevention Center: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspends the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity through 2026, an arc flash sends two Omaha Public Power District lineworkers to the hospital and at Wayne State College, the President of the Student Senate and Editor-in-Chief of the student-run newspaper trade jabs over what’s fit to print.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Portion of Americans who would agree to live

in a colony on Mars for the rest of their lives: 1/4

Source: YouGov (NYC)

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

In Your Local Government

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners discusses mental health and racial disparities in county jails. Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse gives a weekly COVID-19 update and reports cases are decreasing. Huse also says if Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters, as well as a Pfizer pediatric vaccine, are approved in the coming weeks, the county is willing to make them available as soon as possible. The Omaha City Council did not meet, but will meet again on Oct. 19.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:

The Good Earth

Artist Ray Knaub offers his vision of “Americana” in his Anderson O’Brien exhibit, The Good Earth, which continues through Oct. 30.

Art feature by Kent Behrens. Published in The Reader.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to art shows.

Find more art content here, and check out local guides on our Things To Do page.

The Daily Funny

Click drawing to see more.