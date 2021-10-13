10/13/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
Born in Protest 50 Years Ago
NO Black Studies fiercely holds onto Department status in an ongoing bid for respect.
Story by Leo Adam Biga. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
National Stop Bullying Day
Today’s news recommends checking out the National Bullying Prevention Center: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspends the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity through 2026, an arc flash sends two Omaha Public Power District lineworkers to the hospital and at Wayne State College, the President of the Student Senate and Editor-in-Chief of the student-run newspaper trade jabs over what’s fit to print.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Portion of Americans who would agree to live
in a colony on Mars for the rest of their lives: 1/4
Source: YouGov (NYC)
Around Omaha
- Local School Districts: Voters in Westside Community Schools keep a 15-cent tax levy override in place, and Ralston Public Schools voters approve the district’s first bond issue in two decades.
- 1st Sky Omaha chats with state Sen. Megan Hunt about Nebraska’s political redistricting, the future of abortion access and more.
- Omaha Kellogg’s workers kick off a second week of striking.
- An arc flash sends two Omaha Public Power District lineworkers to the hospital and leaves hundreds of Omahans without power.
- “Lincoln digs Lexi”: RAYGUN, which has a store in Omaha, makes shirt deals with three University of Nebraska-Lincoln volleyball players, thanks to the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s name, image and likeness policy.
- Reed Moore realized the Douglas County vaccine clinics didn’t link properly in yesterday’s COVID-19 roundup. Let’s try it again … Click the following URL into your browser if you’d like to get vaxxed this week: https://fox42kptm.com/news/local/covid-19-vaccination-clinics-for-the-week-of-october-11.
Around Nebraska
- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspends the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity through 2026, following an alleged sexual assault in August. Read the university’s statement here.
- Lt. Gov. Mike Foley gets a positive COVID-19 test.
- At Wayne State College, the President of the Student Senate and Editor-in-Chief of the student-run newspaper are in a battle over what the paper should and shouldn’t publish.
- A Lincoln Correctional Center inmate is sent to the hospital due to sustaining an injury following an assault by another inmate.
In Your Local Government
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners discusses mental health and racial disparities in county jails. Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse gives a weekly COVID-19 update and reports cases are decreasing. Huse also says if Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters, as well as a Pfizer pediatric vaccine, are approved in the coming weeks, the county is willing to make them available as soon as possible. The Omaha City Council did not meet, but will meet again on Oct. 19.
Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.
Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:
The Good Earth
Artist Ray Knaub offers his vision of “Americana” in his Anderson O’Brien exhibit, The Good Earth, which continues through Oct. 30.
Art feature by Kent Behrens. Published in The Reader.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to art shows.
Find more art content here, and check out local guides on our Things To Do page.
The Daily Funny
Click drawing to see more.