Indigo De Souza Takes
Saddle Creek to Familiar Territory
Ten songs, 38 minutes, not a dud in the bunch. Any Shape You Take, released in late August, is my favorite Saddle Creek release in the past few years.
Music review by Tim McMahan. Published in The Reader.
Everyone is beautiful in the eyes of today’s news: It’s hard to produce hemp in Nebraska, the Astro Theater breaks ground, and local health experts disagree with a JAMA Pediatrics study saying Nebraska has the nation’s highest rate of kids with lead in their bloodstreams.
- Percentage of American men in relationships who think their partner is more attractive than they are: 37
- Of American women in relationships who think so: 14
Source: YouGov
Want to get vaccinated in Douglas County this week or weekend?
Here are upcoming clinics.
Around Omaha
- Nebraska has the nation’s highest rate of kids with lead in their bloodstreams, according to a study by JAMA Pediatrics. Local health experts say that’s not necessarily true.
- “Everything is over the top”: After three decades in the making, the Astro Theater breaks ground.
- COVID-19 made an existing nurse shortage worse, according to Fox 42.
- The U.S. attorney for Nebraska indicts three Omahans on suspicion of fraudulently applying for over $2 million in loans via the Paycheck Protection Program.
- Get the heck out of Dodge? Until next Wednesday, road milling will restrict lanes from 52nd to 62nd streets on Dodge.
Around Nebraska
- Here’s why it’s hard to produce hemp in Nebraska.
- From Norfolk to North Platte, communities in rural Nebraska are spiffing up their downtown areas.
- Take a deep dive into the indictment of a former Dodge County attorney — and what it says about police.
- Soon, all people enrolled under Medicaid’s expansion program will receive a full range of benefits, from dental coverage to over-the-counter meds.
- COVID-19 Response: Lincoln’s mask mandate will continue until Oct. 28, and due to hospital staffing shortages, Gov. Pete Ricketts extends the state’s directive health measures to suspend elective surgeries.
Two for the Show
Maple St. Construct continues its artist pairings with an exhibition of new work created during a week-long residency by Daniel Paul Schubert and Shane Darwent, with an opening on Benson First Friday, Oct. 1, from 6-10 p.m.
Event Pick by Janet Farber. Published in The Reader.
