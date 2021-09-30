09/30/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Ten songs, 38 minutes, not a dud in the bunch. Any Shape You Take, released in late August, is my favorite Saddle Creek release in the past few years.

Music review by Tim McMahan. Published in The Reader.

Everyone is beautiful in the eyes of today’s news: It’s hard to produce hemp in Nebraska, the Astro Theater breaks ground, and local health experts disagree with a JAMA Pediatrics study saying Nebraska has the nation’s highest rate of kids with lead in their bloodstreams.

Percentage of American men in relationships who think their partner is more attractive than they are: 37 Of American women in relationships who think so: 14

Source: YouGov

Maple St. Construct continues its artist pairings with an exhibition of new work created during a week-long residency by Daniel Paul Schubert and Shane Darwent, with an opening on Benson First Friday, Oct. 1, from 6-10 p.m.

Event Pick by Janet Farber. Published in The Reader.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to public gatherings.

