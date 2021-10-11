10/8/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

For about 30 years, Jose García and Linda García-Perez have uplifted the indigenous Mexican tradition of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, with exhibits and events celebrated throughout the greater Omaha community.

The couple believes the holiday holds even more importance now, as the country reaches a somber juncture in the pandemic.

Story by Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member. Published in El Perico, The Reader’s bilingual (English/Spanish) sister publication.

Today’s news says we all need someone to inspire us: Hospitalizations in Douglas County reach a pandemic high, Nebraskans on Medicaid will receive dental and vision benefits, and the death of a 23-year-old Lincoln woman has been ruled a homicide.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Factor by which the Earth’s heating rate increased from 2005 to 2020: 2.4 Percentage by which average nighttime temperatures have increased more quickly than daytime temperatures since 1951: 37

Sources: 1. NASA Langley Research Center (Hampton, Va.)

2. National Centers for Environmental Information (Asheville, N.C.)

Starting this month, Nebraskans who have health coverage under Medicaid will receive full benefits — including dental and vision. NOISE breaks down what the new benefits entail and how to enroll in the program.

The death of 23-year-old Lincoln woman has been ruled a homicide, records show, more than four months since investigators found her remains near Pawnee Lake.

Ponca Tribe community members and descendants of Chief Standing Bear say the new Lincoln school Standing Bear High School will honor and uplift Native voices.

AfroCon 2021

Hosted by the House of Afros, Capes & Curls, this community-building event features conversations with creatives and thought leaders on topics that have an impact on Black lives.

Event pick by Leo Adam Biga, published in The Reader.

