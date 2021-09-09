09/09/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
Historic Benson Theatre
Opens With New Season
Benson Theatre prepares for its highly anticipated reopening
as a creative community gathering place.
Story by Natalie McGovern. Published in The Reader.
Happy Teddy Bear Day
Today’s news thinks Henry Doorly Zoo should have an exhibit: Huskers volleyball takes down the Bluejays, Republicans’ redistricting proposal would divide the state’s “blue dot,” and a local gymnastics coach is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
1. Estimated percentage by which parking demand will decline across the United States by 2050: 402.
2. Number of New York City parking spots that were converted into outdoor dining areas during the pandemic: 8,5503.
3. Percentage of U.S. streets closed during the pandemic that have reopened or are scheduled to reopen to traffic: 85
Sources: 1. Walker Consultants (Indianapolis); 2. Office of the Mayor of New York City; 3. Stephan J. Schmidt, Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.)
Around Omaha
- A gymnastics coach is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and booked into jail.
- Saint Francis Ministries case managers say they were let go following last week’s protests.
- “The media [must] show how most of the Muslims around the world … live in peace and harmony”: A father and daughter from the Muslim community open up about Omaha life during and after 9/11.
- Northpoint Recovery opens to support community members struggling with addiction.
- An Omaha North High School student spends an average of five hours per week waiting for the school bus — and misses class time as a result.
- The Union for Contemporary Art reopens its doors.
- Listen to Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar discuss their book, You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey, on local public radio’s Riverside Chats with Tom Knoblauch. The book uses humor to illuminate everyday racism in the Omaha community.
- A mural spotlighting Black culture is in the works, thanks to the South Omaha Mural Project.
Around Nebraska
- Women’s volleyball: The Nebraska Huskers beat the Creighton Bluejays in straight sets as the 10th-largest volleyball-only crowd in the history of the NCAA watches.
- Former University of Nebraska-Lincoln lecturer and graduate student Courtney Lawton files a lawsuit against the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, Chancellor Ronnie Green and former NU President Hank Bounds, saying her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated.
- Republicans’ redistricting proposal would divide the state’s “blue dot,” where Joe Biden won in 2020.
- Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana is getting ready to collect signatures on ballot initiatives to make medical cannabis legal.
Reed Moore’s Things To Do: Art Show Guide
~ Baader-Meinhof ~
A contemporary art space in Little Italy, Baader-Meinhof has exhibited cutting edge and experimental artwork by emerging national and international artists. Check out The Reader‘s coverage of Minor Rationalism, an exhibition curated by the Chicago-based Eric Schmid. Baader-Meinhof is located at 1322 S. 6th St.
Through Sept. 10, Reed Moore will feature one item each day from Jonathan Orozco’s Art Show Guide. As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out these shows.
