Benson Theatre prepares for its highly anticipated reopening

as a creative community gathering place.

Story by Natalie McGovern. Published in The Reader.

Today’s news thinks Henry Doorly Zoo should have an exhibit: Huskers volleyball takes down the Bluejays, Republicans’ redistricting proposal would divide the state’s “blue dot,” and a local gymnastics coach is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

1. Estimated percentage by which parking demand will decline across the United States by 2050: 402.

2. Number of New York City parking spots that were converted into outdoor dining areas during the pandemic: 8,5503.

3. Percentage of U.S. streets closed during the pandemic that have reopened or are scheduled to reopen to traffic: 85

Sources: 1. Walker Consultants (Indianapolis); 2. Office of the Mayor of New York City; 3. Stephan J. Schmidt, Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.)

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

~ Baader-Meinhof ~

A contemporary art space in Little Italy, Baader-Meinhof has exhibited cutting edge and experimental artwork by emerging national and international artists. Check out The Reader‘s coverage of Minor Rationalism, an exhibition curated by the Chicago-based Eric Schmid. Baader-Meinhof is located at 1322 S. 6th St.

Through Sept. 10, Reed Moore will feature one item each day from Jonathan Orozco’s Art Show Guide. As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out these shows.



