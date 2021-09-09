09/09/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Historic Benson Theatre
Opens With New Season

Benson Theatre prepares for its highly anticipated reopening
as a creative community gathering place.

Story by Natalie McGovern. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Teddy Bear Day

Today’s news thinks Henry Doorly Zoo should have an exhibit: Huskers volleyball takes down the Bluejays, Republicans’ redistricting proposal would divide the state’s “blue dot,” and a local gymnastics coach is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

1. Estimated percentage by which parking demand will decline across the United States by 2050: 402. 
2. Number of New York City parking spots that were converted into outdoor dining areas during the pandemic: 8,5503. 
3. Percentage of U.S. streets closed during the pandemic that have reopened or are scheduled to reopen to traffic: 85

Sources: 1. Walker Consultants (Indianapolis); 2. Office of the Mayor of New York City; 3. Stephan J. Schmidt, Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.)

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Reed Moore’s Things To Do: Art Show Guide

Baader-Meinhof ~

A contemporary art space in Little Italy, Baader-Meinhof has exhibited cutting edge and experimental artwork by emerging national and international artists. Check out The Reader‘s coverage of Minor Rationalism, an exhibition curated by the Chicago-based Eric Schmid. Baader-Meinhof is located at 1322 S. 6th St.

Through Sept. 10, Reed Moore will feature one item each day from Jonathan Orozco’s Art Show Guide. As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out these shows.

Find more local guides on our Things To Do page.

The Daily Funny
(Click drawing to see more.)

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment