Today’s news reminds us that everybody hurts. Here are resources, if you or a loved one are struggling: OPS will move forward with its College & Career Academies and Pathways program, an autistic man’s death will be treated as an in-custody fatality, and Marine Cpl. Daegan Page’s casket arrives in Omaha today.

Number of people admitted to Phoenix’s burn unit last summer after contact with hot asphalt, sidewalks or sand: 1042. Number of those people who died: 73. Minimum portion of the world’s mature giant sequoias that were killed in a single wildfire last year: 1/10

Nebraska leaders, from Gov. Pete Ricketts to Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Bryan Slone, respond to President Joe Biden’s new coronavirus vaccine rules.

The 3 News Now investigative team takes a deep dive into the push for a tougher legal crackdown on fentanyl dealers.

Go inside Offutt Airforce Base’s STRATCOM Bunker, where former President George W. Bush took shelter and made major decisions on 9/11.

Here’s the latest on Nebraska’s political redistricting as lawmakers search for a compromise.

~ Maple St. Construct ~

Both a gallery and residency center, Maple St. Construct invites artists, primarily from Los Angeles, to create art and display their work. This space is highly active, with monthly shows of both national and local artists. If you want to go to Los Angeles without going to Los Angeles, you need to visit Maple St. Construct.

