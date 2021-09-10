09/10/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
World Suicide Prevention Day
Today’s news reminds us that everybody hurts. Here are resources, if you or a loved one are struggling: OPS will move forward with its College & Career Academies and Pathways program, an autistic man’s death will be treated as an in-custody fatality, and Marine Cpl. Daegan Page’s casket arrives in Omaha today.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Number of people admitted to Phoenix’s burn unit last summer after contact with hot asphalt, sidewalks or sand: 1042.
- Number of those people who died: 73.
- Minimum portion of the world’s mature giant sequoias that were killed in a single wildfire last year: 1/10
Around Omaha
- “This is about children. All children.”: Omaha Public Schools will go ahead with its College & Career Academies and Pathways program for high schoolers.
- Eric Liao, a 30-year-old autistic man, dies following an altercation at a bowling alley. His death will be treated as an in-custody fatality.
- Community members honor Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, whose casket is arriving in his hometown of Omaha at 1:30 p.m. today. Both statewide and nationwide, flags are being flown at half-staff.
- The American Civil Liberties Union and I Be Black Girl collaborate to thwart the school-to-prison pipeline on a local level.
- Chalk It Up for More Tomorrows strives to raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Week in the local community.
- The mother of an 11-year-old Kiewit Middle School student says a man attempted to abduct her daughter as she walked home from school.
- Check out this list of local events scheduled to remember 9/11.
- Local pediatric health experts explain how the coronavirus affects children, including the risk for complications and prolonged symptoms.
Around Nebraska
- Nebraska leaders, from Gov. Pete Ricketts to Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Bryan Slone, respond to President Joe Biden’s new coronavirus vaccine rules.
- The 3 News Now investigative team takes a deep dive into the push for a tougher legal crackdown on fentanyl dealers.
- Go inside Offutt Airforce Base’s STRATCOM Bunker, where former President George W. Bush took shelter and made major decisions on 9/11.
- Here’s the latest on Nebraska’s political redistricting as lawmakers search for a compromise.
Reed Moore’s Things To Do: Art Show Guide
~ Maple St. Construct ~
Both a gallery and residency center, Maple St. Construct invites artists, primarily from Los Angeles, to create art and display their work. This space is highly active, with monthly shows of both national and local artists. If you want to go to Los Angeles without going to Los Angeles, you need to visit Maple St. Construct.
This is the final offering from Jonathan Orozco's Art Show Guide. Find more local guides on our Things To Do page.