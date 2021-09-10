09/10/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Fall in Love With These Musical Delights

Check out Cheril Lee’s local music roundup, including a Q&A with 
Ankush Kumar Bahl, the Omaha Symphony’s new music director.

Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

World Suicide Prevention Day

Today’s news reminds us that everybody hurts. Here are resources, if you or a loved one are struggling: OPS will move forward with its College & Career Academies and Pathways program, an autistic man’s death will be treated as an in-custody fatality, and Marine Cpl. Daegan Page’s casket arrives in Omaha today.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

  1. Number of people admitted to Phoenix’s burn unit last summer after contact with hot asphalt, sidewalks or sand: 1042. 
  2. Number of those people who died: 73. 
  3. Minimum portion of the world’s mature giant sequoias that were killed in a single wildfire last year: 1/10

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Reed Moore’s Things To Do: Art Show Guide

Maple St. Construct logo. Photo credit: @maplestconstruct facebook

~ Maple St. Construct ~

Both a gallery and residency center, Maple St. Construct invites artists, primarily from Los Angeles, to create art and display their work. This space is highly active, with monthly shows of both national and local artists. If you want to go to Los Angeles without going to Los Angeles, you need to visit Maple St. Construct.

This is the final offering from Jonathan Orozco’s Art Show Guide. Find more local guides on our Things To Do page. As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before participating in public activities.

The Daily Funny
