The market for hemp products, while rapidly growing, is still small and unstable. And there’s a continuing misperception that what hemp farmers are growing is illegal marijuana instead of what they are actually growing — a perfectly legal crop.

Story by Lori Potter, Flatwater Free Press contributor. Published in The Reader.

Today’s news wonders why this celebration falls on a Monday: Late Creighton baseball administrator remembered, fentanyl crisis hits Nebraska hard, and a House Republican says he’s facing federal prosecution.

Minimum percentage of federal funds for pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure last year that went to roads, bridges, and highways : 15 Percentage by which the wealthiest neighborhoods in U.S. cities have more trees than the poorest : 65

Source: 1. Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (Washington); 2. American Forests (Washington)

This Week in Your Local Government: City to Spend on Development, Accept Grants

By Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.

TIF: The Omaha City Council will vote on two tax-increment financing (TIF) requests Tuesday after public hearings were held last week. The City Council will also hold public hearings on three more TIF projects Tuesday. They are a $167,623 loan for a five-unit townhome at 406 Woolworth Ave., and two $310,000 loans for East Side Bungalows to construct 25 rowhomes in North Omaha.

The City Council will hold public hearings on ordinances to accept three criminal justice-related grants. They are $6,019 to help Omaha police prevent gun and gang violence, $110,471 for the Douglas County Attorney’s Office to hire two full-time employees to prosecute domestic violence cases, and $169,821 to fund law enforcement equipment, prosecutor and corrections programs and technology improvements. County board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to receive a weekly update from Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse, hear a presentation from OPPD on renewable energy and conservation projects, and recognize October as Youth Justice Awareness Month.

Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Oct. 5, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

From finding your next big read at Jackson Street Booksellers to visiting perhaps the craziest convenience store called Cubby’s, you can’t go wrong when exploring the stores of the Old Market. Take a look at Reader contributor Jonathan Orozco’s guide to the neighborhood.



As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated

and mask up when visiting around town.

