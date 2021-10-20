10/19/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

In the heart of Little Bohemia, Kristina Lee cooks up

Korean fusion that’s craved across Omaha.

Story by Emma Schartz. Published in The Reader.

Today’s news celebrates these centers for providing an environment of advocacy, empowerment and support: Kellogg’s employees say some local Kellogg’s strikers are hit by buses, WOWT reports a lawsuit is filed against Boys Town related to inappropriate-touching allegations, and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry expects he’ll be indicted on allegations of lying to federal investigators.

Chance that an office space in Manhattan is available for lease: 1 in 5 Percentage by which open-plan offices have been found to decrease face-to-face interactions: 70

The Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agenda.

No Time to Die is a horrid, endless chore using illusion technology to look like a movie, says Reader critic Ryan Syrek.

