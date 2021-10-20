10/19/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
The Saucy, Sizzling Story of Nice Rollz’s Unconventional Success
In the heart of Little Bohemia, Kristina Lee cooks up
Korean fusion that’s craved across Omaha.
Story by Emma Schartz. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
National LGBT Center Awareness Day
Today’s news celebrates these centers for providing an environment of advocacy, empowerment and support: Kellogg’s employees say some local Kellogg’s strikers are hit by buses, WOWT reports a lawsuit is filed against Boys Town related to inappropriate-touching allegations, and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry expects he’ll be indicted on allegations of lying to federal investigators.
Reed Moore realized that, in recent days, links to Fox 42 KPTM stories have not been working. Apologies!
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Chance that an office space in Manhattan is available for lease: 1 in 5
- Percentage by which open-plan offices have been found to decrease face-to-face interactions: 70
Sources: 1. Newmark (NYC); 2. Ethan Bernstein, Harvard Business School (Cambridge, Mass.)
Around Omaha
- An understaffed Nebraska Medicine is forced to refuse transfer patients.
- Some local Kellogg’s strikers are hit by buses carrying workers to fill their positions, according to Kellogg’s employees.
- Superintendent of Millard Public Schools Jim Sutfin says he’ll retire at the close of the school year.
- Creighton University announces its biggest fundraising campaign in history. The goal? $650 million.
- According to WOWT, a lawsuit is filed against Boys Town related to allegations of inappropriate touching.
Around Nebraska
- Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry expects he’ll be indicted on allegations of lying to federal investigators. Read more in Axios.
- The Lincoln Police Department is working to make a more inclusive dress code, including hijabs and facial hair for officers practicing Islam.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts reveals a marketing campaign costing $10 million –– “The Good Life is Calling” –– to draw new Nebraska residents. According to U.S. News & World Report, the money comes from the CARES Act.
- The Nebraska Association of School Boards and Gov. Pete Ricketts don’t think federal help is necessary to protect school officials.
- “The industry is still driven by not only location, but incentive packages”: Feature films created in Nebraska could get grants of up to $400,000.
Follow Anton for Local Government News
The Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agenda.
A note from Reed Moore: Yesterday’s link to the Board of County Commissioners
agenda did not work. Please find a working link above.
Reed Moore Presents a TV Review:
No Time to Die: Uh-Oh, Double 0…
No Time to Die is a horrid, endless chore using illusion technology to look like a movie, says Reader critic Ryan Syrek.
Find film content here, and check out local guides on our Things To Do page.
The Daily Funny
Click the image to see the full comic from Jen Sorensen.