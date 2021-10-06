10/6/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
Cats the Musical Comes Back Even Better
The choreography seems stronger than ever, with less feline slinkiness, and more ensemble impact, says Reader theater writer Warren Francke.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
National Plus-Size Appreciation Day
Today’s news reminds us that beauty is not one size fits all: Local activist Precious McKesson now works in the Biden administration, the number of calls received by the Women’s Center for Advancement is up 40%, and Gov. Pete Ricketts is off to the Mexico border.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Estimated portion of the contiguous United States affected
by wildfire smoke on July 21, 2021: 9/10
Source: Nancy H. F. French, Michigan Technological University (Houghton)
Want to get vaccinated in Douglas County this week? Here are upcoming clinics.
Around Omaha
- Local resettlement agencies work to secure housing for hundreds of refugees arriving in the state.
- “You have to believe in science, you have to use your noggin”: Quality Clinical Research, a minority-owned healthcare company based in Omaha, helps with clinical trials for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.
- Local activist Precious McKesson becomes Special Assistant in the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Communications and Outreach, meaning she now works in the Biden administration.
- The number of hotline calls the Omaha Women’s Center for Advancement (WCA) receives increases by 40%. The WCA supports survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and trafficking.
- This weekend, nerd culture and Black culture will unite at AfroCon 2021.
- From COVID-19 in the local community to the Kellogg’s worker strike, check out 1st Sky Omaha‘s in-depth news roundup.
Around Nebraska
- Ninety-two state legislators sign a letter calling for all 50 states to audit the results of the 2020 presidential election. Nebraska state Sen. Rob Clements is one of the signatures.
- Phil Raimondo, chairman and CEO of Columbus’ Behlen Mfg. Co., dies at age 59.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts heads to the Mexico border to “highlight the crisis that’s going on on our southern border [and] get the Biden administration to take action.” Meanwhile, immigrants in the state criticize Ricketts’ immigration policy.
- Congressman Jeff Fortenberry talks about his legal expense trust and President Biden’s proposed infrastructure spending.
In Your Local Government
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners hears a presentation from the Omaha Public Power District on renewable energy during its meeting Tuesday, and the Omaha City Council meets to approve tax-increment financing projects.
Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.
Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:
Soaring Wings Vineyard
A name like Soaring Wings might make your expectations fly a little high. But this winery, 20 years since first rooted in the soil, will meet them. Casual consumers and connoisseurs alike can appreciate this Springfield vineyard for its timeless atmosphere, award-winning drinks, and thoughtful service.
Check out this offering from Matt Casas’ Winery Guide, published in The Reader.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to wineries.
