The choreography seems stronger than ever, with less feline slinkiness, and more ensemble impact, says Reader theater writer Warren Francke.

Today’s news reminds us that beauty is not one size fits all: Local activist Precious McKesson now works in the Biden administration, the number of calls received by the Women’s Center for Advancement is up 40%, and Gov. Pete Ricketts is off to the Mexico border.

Estimated portion of the contiguous United States affected

by wildfire smoke on July 21, 2021: 9/10

Source: Nancy H. F. French, Michigan Technological University (Houghton)

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners hears a presentation from the Omaha Public Power District on renewable energy during its meeting Tuesday, and the Omaha City Council meets to approve tax-increment financing projects.

A name like Soaring Wings might make your expectations fly a little high. But this winery, 20 years since first rooted in the soil, will meet them. Casual consumers and connoisseurs alike can appreciate this Springfield vineyard for its timeless atmosphere, award-winning drinks, and thoughtful service.



As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to wineries.

