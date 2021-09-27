09/27/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Still Have Questions About Pronouns and Inclusive Spaces?

He, She or They? Experts discuss pronoun etiquette.

Story by Emma Schartz. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Day of Forgiveness

Live and let live is the goal of today’s news: Local billionaire Walter Scott dies at age 90, the state Legislature gives first-round approval to a redistricted map with Douglas County remaining intact, and 45 dead animals are found in an Omaha woman’s home.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

  1. Percentage decrease in the number of families reporting depression and anxiety after the last two rounds of stimulus checks: 20
  2. In the number of families reporting food shortages: 42

Source: Patrick Cooney, University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government: 
Tenant Assistance Program Gets Funding, and Habitat for Humanity Gets a Deal

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.

  • County ARPA spending: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will vote on multiple resolutions to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) during Tuesday’s meeting. The resolutions include allocating $2.5 million for commissioners to identify needs for their districts, and allocating $2.1 million to the county’s General Fund Reserve to make up for lost revenue.
  • Funding for Tenant Assistance Program: The County Board will also consider allocating $410,000 in emergency rental assistance to help fund an eviction mediation program by the Nebraska Volunteer Lawyers Project. The Tenant Assistance Program has offered free legal assistance to county residents facing eviction since August. The money will come out of the $4.1 million previously set aside for the Christian Outreach Program-Elkhorn (COPE) to administer rental assistance.
  • TIF: The Omaha City Council will hold public hearings for two tax-increment financing (TIF) projects during Tuesday’s meeting, including a $1 million loan to add public improvements near Baxter Arena. The City Council will also consider $485,000 in TIF for a new apartment building at 1120 N. 20th St.
  • City-owned lots for sale: The City Council will vote to approve the sale of several city-owned lots, most of which are vacant. Habitat for Humanity of Omaha is buying 29 lots for a total price of only $1

Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Sept. 28, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Reed Moore’s Things To Do: 
Upcoming Blues Shows

Reed Moore presents events from Reader Hoodoo Blues columnist B.J. Huchtemann’s September roundup, “Clap On, Clap Off.”

Photo credit: @ZooBarBlues Facebook

~ Blues This Week ~

  • Renowned guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Coco Montoya hits the Stocks n Bonds stage for a show Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6-9 p.m.
  • The Blues Society of Omaha hosts the always-fabulous Bel Airs at The Jewell Thursday, Sept. 30, 6-9 p.m.
  • Every Monday, the Zoo Bar features one of Lincoln’s best local talents, singer-songwriter Emily Bass, leading an “and friends” musical happy hour playing the bar’s upright piano. The Zoo Bar House Band also plays Monday evenings.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to shows.
Find more music content here, and check out local guides on our Things To Do page.

The Daily Funny
(Click drawing to see full comic.)

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment