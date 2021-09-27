09/27/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

He, She or They? Experts discuss pronoun etiquette.

Story by Emma Schartz. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Day of Forgiveness



Live and let live is the goal of today’s news: Local billionaire Walter Scott dies at age 90, the state Legislature gives first-round approval to a redistricted map with Douglas County remaining intact, and 45 dead animals are found in an Omaha woman’s home.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Percentage decrease in the number of families reporting depression and anxiety after the last two rounds of stimulus checks: 20 In the number of families reporting food shortages: 42

Source: Patrick Cooney, University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government:

Tenant Assistance Program Gets Funding, and Habitat for Humanity Gets a Deal

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.

Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Sept. 28, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Reed Moore’s Things To Do:

Upcoming Blues Shows

Reed Moore presents events from Reader Hoodoo Blues columnist B.J. Huchtemann’s September roundup, “Clap On, Clap Off.”

~ Blues This Week ~

Renowned guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Coco Montoya hits the Stocks n Bonds stage for a show Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6-9 p.m.

hits the Stocks n Bonds stage for a show Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6-9 p.m. The Blues Society of Omaha hosts the always-fabulous Bel Airs at The Jewell Thursday, Sept. 30, 6-9 p.m.

at The Jewell Thursday, Sept. 30, 6-9 p.m. Every Monday, the Zoo Bar features one of Lincoln’s best local talents, singer-songwriter Emily Bass, leading an “and friends” musical happy hour playing the bar’s upright piano. The Zoo Bar House Band also plays Monday evenings.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to shows.

Find more music content here, and check out local guides on our Things To Do page.

The Daily Funny

(Click drawing to see full comic.)