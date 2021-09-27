09/27/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
Still Have Questions About Pronouns and Inclusive Spaces?
He, She or They? Experts discuss pronoun etiquette.
Story by Emma Schartz. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Day of Forgiveness
Live and let live is the goal of today’s news: Local billionaire Walter Scott dies at age 90, the state Legislature gives first-round approval to a redistricted map with Douglas County remaining intact, and 45 dead animals are found in an Omaha woman’s home.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Percentage decrease in the number of families reporting depression and anxiety after the last two rounds of stimulus checks: 20
- In the number of families reporting food shortages: 42
Source: Patrick Cooney, University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)
Around Omaha
- Black activist George Wells Parker died 90 years ago. Now Parker is getting a gravestone to memorialize him. Take a deep dive into the story with NOISE Omaha.
- Walter Scott, a local billionaire and philanthropist, dies at age 90.
- Drive-up flu shots are available via CHI Health.
- There’s a burn ban in effect for Douglas County.
- Forty-five dead animals are found in a 47-year-old Omaha woman’s home. She’s charged with two counts of felony animal abuse and neglect.
- From heating vent covers to door handles, there are lots of historical Nebraska goods for sale because A&R Salvage and Recycling is packing up and moving out.
Around Nebraska
- The state Legislature finally gives first-round approval to a redistricted map, and Douglas County is not divided. Find out which congressional district you’re in.
- ABC News covers nationwide protests following on-campus sexual assaults — including in Nebraska.
- A Nebraska State Patrol evidence technician and her boyfriend are arrested in connection with fentanyl-laced cocaine overdoses.
- Carbon dioxide-capture pipelines are slated to be built across midwestern states, and farmers and environmental groups might push back against them.
This Week in Your Local Government:
Tenant Assistance Program Gets Funding, and Habitat for Humanity Gets a Deal
Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.
- County ARPA spending: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will vote on multiple resolutions to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) during Tuesday’s meeting. The resolutions include allocating $2.5 million for commissioners to identify needs for their districts, and allocating $2.1 million to the county’s General Fund Reserve to make up for lost revenue.
- Funding for Tenant Assistance Program: The County Board will also consider allocating $410,000 in emergency rental assistance to help fund an eviction mediation program by the Nebraska Volunteer Lawyers Project. The Tenant Assistance Program has offered free legal assistance to county residents facing eviction since August. The money will come out of the $4.1 million previously set aside for the Christian Outreach Program-Elkhorn (COPE) to administer rental assistance.
- TIF: The Omaha City Council will hold public hearings for two tax-increment financing (TIF) projects during Tuesday’s meeting, including a $1 million loan to add public improvements near Baxter Arena. The City Council will also consider $485,000 in TIF for a new apartment building at 1120 N. 20th St.
- City-owned lots for sale: The City Council will vote to approve the sale of several city-owned lots, most of which are vacant. Habitat for Humanity of Omaha is buying 29 lots for a total price of only $1
Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Sept. 28, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Reed Moore’s Things To Do:
Upcoming Blues Shows
Reed Moore presents events from Reader Hoodoo Blues columnist B.J. Huchtemann’s September roundup, “Clap On, Clap Off.”
~ Blues This Week ~
- Renowned guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Coco Montoya hits the Stocks n Bonds stage for a show Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6-9 p.m.
- The Blues Society of Omaha hosts the always-fabulous Bel Airs at The Jewell Thursday, Sept. 30, 6-9 p.m.
- Every Monday, the Zoo Bar features one of Lincoln’s best local talents, singer-songwriter Emily Bass, leading an “and friends” musical happy hour playing the bar’s upright piano. The Zoo Bar House Band also plays Monday evenings.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to shows.
Find more music content here, and check out local guides on our Things To Do page.