09/14/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
Struggling To Pay Rent? Here’s How To Prevent an Eviction in Omaha
When the U.S. Supreme Court shut down the most recent extension on the federal eviction moratorium last month, the risk of eviction became much more
real for tens of thousands in Nebraska.
But tenants still have rights and resources that can prevent eviction.
Here’s what you need to know today.
Story by Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member. Published in El Perico.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy Hug Your Hound Day
Today’s news hopes everyone shares the love with man’s best friend: Locals buy up ivermectin as public health experts warn against it, Carol Blood becomes the first Democrat in the 2022 gubernatorial race, and Reed Moore presents a state redistricting roundup.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Number of serious injuries that occur at Amazon warehouses for every 200,000 hours worked: 5.92
- At other U.S. warehouses: 3.1
Source: Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Around Omaha
- Creighton University is about to break ground on its first freshmen residence hall built since the 1960s. The project’s price tag is $37 million.
- Harry Friedman holds more Emmy Awards than any person in the history of TV game shows — and he grew up in Omaha.
- Public visitation for Daegan Page, the marine corporal who died in Afghanistan, will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Thursday, followed by a funeral on Friday.
- Locals are buying up ivermectin — even as public health experts warn against using it to treat COVID-19 in humans.
- The Douglas County Health Department is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Omaha Public Schools’ middle and high schools.
- Here’s the latest on COVID-19 protocols in classrooms near Omaha: Papillion La Vista Community Schools’ indoor mask mandate will remain in place, and if one person in a Bellevue Public Schools classroom tests positive for the coronavirus, masks will be required for everyone in the class for 14 days.
Around Nebraska
- Reed Moore’s Redistricting Roundup: The state’s special redistricting session kicks off, and voting-rights advocates say they want leaders to avoid partisan decision-making. Take a deep dive into politicians’ redistricting proposals with NOISE Omaha.
- State Sen. Carol Blood will run for governor in 2022. She’s the first Democrat in the race.
- A high schooler sustains injuries after being pinned between two vehicles in the Papillion La Vista South High School parking lot.
Follow Anton for Local Government
Reed Moore’s Things To Do:
