09/14/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Struggling To Pay Rent? Here’s How To Prevent an Eviction in Omaha

When the U.S. Supreme Court shut down the most recent extension on the federal eviction moratorium last month, the risk of eviction became much more
real for tens of thousands in Nebraska.

But tenants still have rights and resources that can prevent eviction.
Here’s what you need to know today.

Story by Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member. Published in El Perico.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Hug Your Hound Day

Today’s news hopes everyone shares the love with man’s best friend: Locals buy up ivermectin as public health experts warn against it, Carol Blood becomes the first Democrat in the 2022 gubernatorial race, and Reed Moore presents a state redistricting roundup.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

  1. Number of serious injuries that occur at Amazon warehouses for every 200,000 hours worked: 5.92
  2. At other U.S. warehouses: 3.1

Source: Occupational Safety and Health Administration

Follow Anton for Local Government

Reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners meetings today. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agendas.

Become a Hunger Action Hero

Sara Locke, The Reader‘s Dish writer, breaks down
how to help hamper hunger in the community.

Photo credit: Hunger Action Month Facebook

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before volunteering. Find more dining content here, and check out local guides on our Things To Do page.

