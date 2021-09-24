09/24/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
A Nebraska doctor was writing a history of nightmare pandemics.
Then she lived one.
Dr. Lydia Kang, an author and Nebraska Medicine
internal medicine doctor, opens up about her experience.
Published in Flatwater Free Press and republished in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Don’t get today’s news started on the Oxford comma: A child welfare watchdog recommends that Nebraska end its contract with St. Francis Ministries, immigrants create billions of dollars and over 79,000 jobs in the state, and there’s a mannequin with breast pumps outside a state lawmaker’s office.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Chance that a European Union resident who received public services last year did so through a personal connection: 1 in 3
Source: Transparency International (Berlin)
Want to get vaccinated in Douglas County today or tomorrow?
Here are upcoming clinics.
Around Omaha
- Immigrants create billions of dollars and over 79,000 jobs in Nebraska, according to a University of Nebraska at Omaha study. Read the report here.
- Library controversy: Community forums will be held to get public input on the future of the library system, and Mayor Jean Stothert says the Omaha Public Library system will not be privatized.
- Omaha landlord Kay Anderson is found guilty of four of 89 misdemeanor counts.
- A child welfare watchdog says Nebraska should end its contract with St. Francis Ministries.
- Nonprofit professional and former city council candidate Cammy Watkins becomes Co-Executive Director of Inclusive Communities, a nonprofit promoting diversity.
Around Nebraska
- “I routinely put people into positions where they end up being assaulted”: Staff at Nebraska prisons say their work can be dangerous, following Nebraska Department of Correctional Services’ staffing emergency declaration.
- Healthcare officials have complaints about the hospital transfer center that reopened because of an upswing in coronavirus cases.
- A University of Nebraska-Lincoln group supporting sexual assault survivors is defrauded out of over $10,000, according to Lincoln police.
- State lawmakers haven’t reached a redistricting agreement, and the deadline is Saturday.
- The campaign of Charles W. Herbster, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, is being sued by a political consultant the campaign hired.
- Capitol lactation room removal: There’s a mannequin with breast pumps outside a Nebraska lawmaker’s office, and according to a tweet, Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh has sacrificed her office space for a lactation room.
- Many farmers are battling mental health issues, including suicidality, according to psychologist and farmer Dr. Michael Rosmann.
The Wood Brothers
Folk band The Wood Brothers, featuring brothers Oliver and Chris Wood along with multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix, are playing at Slowdown on Sept. 24.
