Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy Positive Thinking Day
The glass is always half-full for today’s news: Reed Moore offers a roundup of what Gov. Pete Ricketts has been up to, Creighton students file a civil lawsuit against the university as a result of the institution’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and former Omaha Mayor Mike Boyle dies.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
1. Percentage decline in California’s monarch butterfly population since the 1980s: 99.7
2. Estimated number of additional humans who will be exposed to disease-carrying mosquitoes by 2080: 950,000,000
Sources: 1. The Xerces Society (Portland, Ore.)
2. Sadie J. Ryan, University of Florida (Gainesville)
Around Omaha
- A new South Omaha mural spotlights Black American history and culture.
- Following a shooting outside Westroads Mall, one person is dead and another critically injured. Both are 18 years old.
- Four Creighton University students file a civil lawsuit against the university as a result of the institution’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
- Douglas County Commissioner and former Democratic Omaha Mayor Mike Boyle dies. He was 77.
- Former state Sen. Ernie Chamber pens an opinion piece on why critical race theory is a necessity.
- Paw Patrol: The Movie has been in theaters for almost a month — and Omaha animators Nick and Chad Swanson are behind it.
- Tossibles is a female-owned business committed to bringing environmentally friendly menstruation products to people who have periods.
Around Nebraska:
What has Gov. Pete Ricketts been up to?
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former Vice President Mike Pence attend Gov. Pete Ricketts’ annual steak fry. Democrats criticize the event, which saw an estimated crowd of over 1,400, as a potential super-spreader.
- Ricketts wants to take President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate to court.
- Fox News anchor Chris Wallace challenges Ricketts on his criticism of Biden’s coronavirus vaccine. Watch the interview here.
This Week in Your Local Government
Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.
- Police helicopter: The Omaha City Council will vote on nearly $3 million for a new police helicopter and training for pilots and maintenance staff during Tuesday’s meeting. The Omaha Police Department crashed two helicopters in 2019.
- New friends in Italy: Omaha may have a new sister city in Carlentini, Italy. The City Council is set to vote on a friendship agreement Tuesday.
- TIF: The City Council will vote on $1.7 million in tax-increment financing (TIF) for the rehabilitation of a historic office building for use as an apartment complex with first-floor retail at 1402 Jones St. Next week, the City Council will hold public hearings on five more TIF plans.
- County board: In addition to Tuesday’s Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board will hold a committee meeting on priorities for spending funding from the American Rescue Plan Act at 3 p.m. Monday.
- Justice Center meeting: The Board of the Douglas County Unified Justice Center Development Corporation (JCDC) will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday. The JCDC assists the county and Omaha-Douglas Public Building Commission in constructing the new Justice Center.
Every week, The Reader picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Sept. 14, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Reed Moore’s Things To Do:
Upcoming Blues Shows
Reed Moore presents blues events from Reader Hoodoo Blues columnist B.J. Huchtemann’s September roundup, “Clap On, Clap Off.”
~ Blues This Week ~
- The Blues Society presents the rocking blues of Alligator Records’ Selwyn Birchwood at The Strut, Tuesday, Sept. 14.
- Guitarist Dave Kalz, a contemporary of Mike Zito and founding member of Devon Allman’s Honeytribe, plays Tuesday, Sept. 14, 6-9 p.m., at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar.
- Selwyn Birchwood is scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Zoo Bar.
- Larkin Poe is a young female duo that has won the acclaim of audiences beyond blues fans. They play Thursday, Sept. 16, at Slowdown.
- James Armstrong Band is up Thursday, Sept. 16, at Zoo Bar.
- Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal play The B. Bar Friday, Sept. 17, 10 p.m.
- James Armstrong Band plays The Strut on Saturday, Sept. 18.
- Sunday, Sept. 19, the blues is back at the Dam Grill & Bar outdoor venue on the River City Star landing with popular blues-rock guitar star Albert Cummings.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out these shows.
