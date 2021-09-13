09/13/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Let’s just hope the delta variant doesn’t infect

the calendar, says Reader film critic Ryan Syrek.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Positive Thinking Day



The glass is always half-full for today’s news: Reed Moore offers a roundup of what Gov. Pete Ricketts has been up to, Creighton students file a civil lawsuit against the university as a result of the institution’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and former Omaha Mayor Mike Boyle dies.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

1. Percentage decline in California’s monarch butterfly population since the 1980s: 99.7

2. Estimated number of additional humans who will be exposed to disease-carrying mosquitoes by 2080: 950,000,000

Sources: 1. The Xerces Society (Portland, Ore.)

2. Sadie J. Ryan, University of Florida (Gainesville)

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska:

What has Gov. Pete Ricketts been up to?

This Week in Your Local Government

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.

Every week, The Reader picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Sept. 14, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Reed Moore’s Things To Do:

Upcoming Blues Shows

Reed Moore presents blues events from Reader Hoodoo Blues columnist B.J. Huchtemann’s September roundup, “Clap On, Clap Off.”

~ Blues This Week ~

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out these shows.

The Daily Funny:

Move-It-Back Monday Edition

Reed Moore invites you to laugh at a throwback comic today.

