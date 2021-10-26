As live performances continue their return, Omaha’s event coordinators

must adapt to a changing landscape.

Story by Sam Crisler. Published in The Reader.

Today’s news heard this is Charlie Brown’s favorite celebration: Tenants say they’ve been evicted after reporting their rental house to the city, the Sarpy County Board might decrease the salaries of the county’s election commissioner and deputy election commissioner, and Papillion La Vista Community Schools and Ralston Public Schools shift away from mandated masking.

Number of state immunization managers who have left

their jobs since the COVID-19 vaccine became available: 10

Source: Association of Immunization Managers (Rockville, Md.)

The Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agenda.

It sure is pretty, but is that enough? asks Reader critic Ryan Syrek.

