A Tough Act to Follow
As live performances continue their return, Omaha’s event coordinators
must adapt to a changing landscape.
Story by Sam Crisler. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Pumpkin Day
Today’s news heard this is Charlie Brown’s favorite celebration: Tenants say they’ve been evicted after reporting their rental house to the city, the Sarpy County Board might decrease the salaries of the county’s election commissioner and deputy election commissioner, and Papillion La Vista Community Schools and Ralston Public Schools shift away from mandated masking.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Number of state immunization managers who have left
their jobs since the COVID-19 vaccine became available: 10
Source: Association of Immunization Managers (Rockville, Md.)
Around Omaha
- “It’s kind of like rewiring your house”: The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Durham Science Center is slated to start a $35 million renovation in March — and, at first glance, you might not notice what’s new.
- The U.S. House passes a bill to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. troops who died in August’s Kabul airport bombing. One of those troop members is Cpl. Daegan Page, who graduated from Millard South High School and whose final resting place is the Omaha National Cemetery.
- “[It’s] almost like a retaliation and avoidance to fix anything”: Tenants say they’ve been evicted after reporting their rental house to the city, which resulted in a housing inspector citing 18 code violations.
- COVID-19 masking in and around Omaha schools: Papillion La Vista Community Schools is shifting away from its district-wide mask mandate, and Ralston Public Schools is doing the same. Click here to learn more about the latest with masking and Omaha-area schools.
- Kellogg’s strikers face financial fears as they near one month of striking, and Kellogg’s says it wants to restart contract talks.
- Once the FDA approves COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11-year-olds, Children’s Hospital says it’s ready to vaccinate kids at two locations.
Around Nebraska
- Jerry Kalina, principal of Papillion La Vista High School, says he’ll retire at the school year’s close.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’s ready to battle the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in court over coronavirus vaccine mandates.
- “I think it’s a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work”: The Sarpy County Board might decrease the salaries of the county’s election commissioner and deputy election commissioner.
- The latest on U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s indictment: Toufic Baaklini, a key figure in Fortenberry’s indictment, resigns as the president of In Defense of Christians. Meanwhile, Gov. Pete Ricketts
Reed Moore Presents a Film Review:
Dune: Space Paul Is White Jesus!
It sure is pretty, but is that enough? asks Reader critic Ryan Syrek.
