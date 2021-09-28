09/28/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Voter Registration Day
Today’s news considers it a privilege and a duty to cast a ballot: Nobbies Parties is closing, Nebraskans are breathing in California’s wildfire smoke, and Black transgender woman and activist Amarah Wright authors an opinion piece about why the indefinite postponement of state sex ed standards hurts students.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Percentage increase last year in the sale of vacation homes in the United States: 16
- Portion of U.S. millennial homeowners who have “some regrets” about purchasing a house: 2/3
Sources: 1. National Association of Realtors (Chicago); 2. Bankrate (NYC)
Want to get vaccinated in Douglas County this week? Here are upcoming clinics.
Around Omaha
- A judge will not block Creighton University’s coronavirus vaccination requirement.
- Nobbies Parties has been in business since 1988. Now the store, located close to 120th and West Center, is closing.
- Diapers are in high demand among local low-income families, because most federal safety-net programs don’t cover them.
- Experts say the redistricted map will give Republicans somewhat of an edge in District 2.
- Members of the University of Nebraska at Omaha community create an app to support refugees — including the hundreds of Afghan refugees coming to Omaha.
- COVID-19 Vaccines: The Douglas County Health Department, which is making coronavirus vaccine house calls for anyone interested, rolls out Pfizer booster shots for certain demographics.
- Beginning Oct. 1, Metro Transit’s ORBT bus system will charge fares. Learn more on Metro’s website.
Around Nebraska
- “There is still the jarring reality of being gaslit and perpetually misunderstood by those who we assume … have our best interests at heart”: Amarah Wright, a Black transgender woman and activist, writes an opinion piece for NOISE Omaha about why the indefinite postponement of state sex education standards harms students.
- Midwesterners are breathing in California’s wildfire smoke — especially in Nebraska.
- Dr. Steve Joel, superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, is slated to retire at the close of the 2021-2022 academic year.
- In May, 12-year-old Ryan Larsen, who has autism, disappeared. Now his family is speaking about it publicly, and his disappearance is set to be spotlighted in Wednesday’s episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”
- A federal grand jury indicts Oliver Glass, a former Dodge County attorney, on two charges of cyberstalking.
Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:
Makeup and Made Up
The Eyes of Tammy Faye stumbles down a fine line.
Film review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you're fully vaxxed — before going to the movies.
