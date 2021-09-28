09/28/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Listen to our new biweekly podcast about news, entertainment, food and culture.

Announcement by Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Voter Registration Day



Today’s news considers it a privilege and a duty to cast a ballot: Nobbies Parties is closing, Nebraskans are breathing in California’s wildfire smoke, and Black transgender woman and activist Amarah Wright authors an opinion piece about why the indefinite postponement of state sex ed standards hurts students.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Percentage increase last year in the sale of vacation homes in the United States: 16 Portion of U.S. millennial homeowners who have “some regrets” about purchasing a house: 2/3

Sources: 1. National Association of Realtors (Chicago); 2. Bankrate (NYC)

Want to get vaccinated in Douglas County this week? Here

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Follow Anton for Local Government News

Reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners meetings today. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agendas.

Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:

Makeup and Made Up

The Eyes of Tammy Faye stumbles down a fine line.

Film review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to the movies. Find more film content here, and check out local guides on our Things To Do page.

The Daily Funny

Click drawing to see full comic.