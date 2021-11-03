The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis conducted a hearing on the failure of the meatpacking industry to protect workers during the pandemic. Among those who testified in Washington, D.C., was Rose Godinez, civil rights attorney for the ACLU of Nebraska and daughter of meatpacking plant workers in Lexington, Neb.



Story by Emily Chen-Newton. Originally published in NOISE Omaha.

Republished in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

National Stress Awareness Day



Today’s news eases tension with a walk, deep breathing, exercising or a relaxing bath: Politico takes a deep dive into the Ricketts-Trump-Herbster saga, state Corrections Director Scott Frakes speaks at a North Omaha town hall, and as of 2020, Nebraska is one of 10 states with the most hate groups per capita, according to a Southern Poverty Law Center report.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Percentage of U.S. adults working remotely who would take a pay cut to continue doing so indefinitely: 65 Who would give up social media for a year to do so: 55 Who would give up their right to vote: 34

Source: Breeze (Omaha)

For nationwide COVID-19 case and vaccination trends, click here.

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

In Your Local Government

The Omaha City Council approves the last of five contracts with private companies to inspect snow removal this winter, despite opposition from Councilmember Vinny Palermo. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approves funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to various mental health programs.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:

Kindred Spirits

Conjure continues until Nov. 20 at The Union for

Contemporary Art’s Wanda D. Ewing Gallery, 2423 N. 24th St.

Review by Jonathan Orozco. Published in The Reader.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to public gatherings.

Find more art content here, and check out local guides here.

The Daily Funny

Comic by Ted Rall. To see more daily funnies, click the image.