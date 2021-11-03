Civil Rights Attorney, Daughter of Meatpacking Family, Testifies Before Congress
The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis conducted a hearing on the failure of the meatpacking industry to protect workers during the pandemic. Among those who testified in Washington, D.C., was Rose Godinez, civil rights attorney for the ACLU of Nebraska and daughter of meatpacking plant workers in Lexington, Neb.
Story by Emily Chen-Newton. Originally published in NOISE Omaha.
Republished in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
National Stress Awareness Day
Today’s news eases tension with a walk, deep breathing, exercising or a relaxing bath: Politico takes a deep dive into the Ricketts-Trump-Herbster saga, state Corrections Director Scott Frakes speaks at a North Omaha town hall, and as of 2020, Nebraska is one of 10 states with the most hate groups per capita, according to a Southern Poverty Law Center report.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Percentage of U.S. adults working remotely who would take a pay cut to continue doing so indefinitely: 65
- Who would give up social media for a year to do so: 55
- Who would give up their right to vote: 34
Source: Breeze (Omaha)
Around Omaha
- At a North Omaha town hall, state Corrections Director Scott Frakes discusses the staffing shortage, community mental health care, education for inmates, and more.
- In early January, Omaha Public Schools plans to reexamine its masking policy.
- Following the CDC’s recommendation of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 – 11, local pharmacies and pediatric providers prepare to receive Pfizer doses.
- State senators discuss where to allocate American Rescue Plan funds in North Omaha.
- Eviction cases are spiking in Douglas County, according to Scott Mertz, manager of Legal Aid of Nebraska’s Housing Justice Project.
- Terrence “Bud” Crawford, an Omaha native and world boxing champion, prepares to take on fellow world champion Shawn Porter later this month. Reed Moore about what’s slated to be “the biggest fight of his career” in the Omaha Star.
- Tom Knoblauch of KIOS‘ “Riverside Chats” sits down with Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt. To listen to their conversation, click here.
Around Nebraska
- Politico takes a deep dive into the Ricketts-Trump-Herbster saga, as Ricketts and Trump butt heads over the former president’s endorsement of Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
- The latest in Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s indictment: Fortenberry’s attorneys ask a judge to dismiss federal charges, saying Fortenberry talked to federal agents in Nebraska and Washington, D.C. –– not California, where attorney John Littrell claims the charges were incorrectly filed.
- Grand Island’s CHI Health St. Francis hospital and Grand Island Public Schools are teaming up to help quell the shortage of health care workers.
- The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights nonprofit, publishes a report tracking hate groups in the U.S. –– as of 2020, Nebraska is one of 10 states with the most hate groups per capita. To see how the state stacks up, click here.
In Your Local Government
The Omaha City Council approves the last of five contracts with private companies to inspect snow removal this winter, despite opposition from Councilmember Vinny Palermo. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approves funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to various mental health programs.
Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.
Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:
Kindred Spirits
Conjure continues until Nov. 20 at The Union for
Contemporary Art’s Wanda D. Ewing Gallery, 2423 N. 24th St.
Review by Jonathan Orozco. Published in The Reader.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to public gatherings.
Find more art content here, and check out local guides here.
The Daily Funny
Comic by Ted Rall. To see more daily funnies, click the image.