09/23/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Sculptor Travis Apel plumbs the very essence of natural materials, here delving into the past, present and future, and asking how these essential building blocks affect the land, landscape, our existence and, more importantly, how we respond.

Art review by Kent Behrens. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

International Day of Sign Languages



Today’s news reminds us there are around 72 million deaf people in the world: The state Capitol’s lactation room is removed, ancestors of Chief Big Elk express excitement about a tribute, and officials say the Omaha Public Library will stay public.

Correction: Yesterday, Reed Moore’s subject line should have specified that a Bellevue principal was charged with DUI.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

1. Number of U.S. prisoners who requested compassionate release from the Bureau of Prisons during the pandemic last year: 30,969

2. Number of these prisoners whose requests were approved: 36

3. Minimum number who died while their requests were pending: 35



Source: Federal Bureau of Prisons

Want to get vaccinated in Douglas County this week? Here

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

State legislators still haven’t reached a redistricting agreement.

“This is what misogyny is”: The Nebraska state Capitol’s lactation room is removed and turned into a man’s office.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is in the process of launching its “Nebraska Needs You” campaign for suicide prevention.

Mark Brohman, the Nebraska Environmental Trust’s departing executive director, takes a new role as the first executive director of Lincoln’s Wachiska Audubon Society.

Reed Moore’s Things To Do:

Vanessa Collier

Collier’s fresh face, booming voice and next-level

musicianship take well to stages across the world.



Event Pick by Matt Casas. Published in The Reader.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to public gatherings. Find more music content here, and check out local guides on our Things To Do page.

The Daily Funny

(Click drawing to see full comic.)