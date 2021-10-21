10/21/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Both Bob’s Donuts and Swartz’s Deli are closing.



Food announcement by Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.

Happy ‘Back to the Future’ Day



Join today’s news by throwing on your Nikes, popping in a VHS tape and revving up your DeLorean: Rep. Jeff Fortenberry pleads not guilty, Union Pacific battles its labor unions over a coronavirus vaccination mandate, and a homeless encampment north of downtown Omaha illuminates the necessity of housing services.

Percentage change in Icelandic workers’ output after they began working five fewer hours per week: 0 Percentage decrease last year in the hours worked by the average European: 4.5 By the average American: 0.6

Sources: 1. Alda (Reykjavík, Iceland); 2 & 3. Daniel S. Hamermesh, Barnard College (NYC)

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry pleads not guilty to concealing facts and lying to federal investigators looking into allegedly illegal campaign contributions. The Republican representative also resigns from his committee assignments.

Following sexual assault allegations at campus fraternities, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will hold a Greek Summit for “candid conversations” with more than 300 people involved in Greek life.

“[It’s like] sitting under a diamond mine”: Astrotourism could draw travelers to Nebraska.

Flatwater Free Press announces the first members of its reporting staff: Natalia Alamdari and Yanqi Xu. The Reader publishes work from Flatwater Free Press (the state’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom), so you might be reading their work before too long.

