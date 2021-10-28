Tired Texan to Return, Dandelion Friday Done for Season, and More

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

National First Responders Day

As COVID-19 continues, today’s news is especially grateful for first responders: A U.S. House report says a minimum of 59,000 meatpacking workers contracted COVID-19 last year, WOWT reports that one student is cut with a knife and another is arrested during a fight between two students at Omaha South High Magnet School, and according to the state correctional system’s inspector general, a plumbing problem at the Nebraska State Penitentiary leaves inmates and staff without running water.

Reed Moore realized that this week’s link to COVID-19 vaccine clinics wasn’t working. Whoops! To check out local vax clinics, click the following URL: https://fox42kptm.com/news/local/covid-19-vaccination-clinics-for-the-week-of-october-25

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day:
Throwback Thursday Edition

Today, Reed Moore throws it back with facts from September’s Index.

  1. Percentage of Democrats who have a favorable view of critical race theory: 86
  2. Of Republicans who have an unfavorable view of it: 91
  3. Percentage by which Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say they have a “good idea” of what it is: 34

Source: YouGov (NYC)

For nationwide COVID-19 case and vaccination trends, click here.

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Reed Moore’s Thing To Do: 
2021 Omaha Halloween Guide

Matt Casas presents local opportunities for a haunting and happy Halloween.

Published in The Reader.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to art shows.
Check out more local guides here.

The Daily Funny

Comic by Ted Rall. To see more comics, click the image.

