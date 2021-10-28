Tired Texan to Return, Dandelion Friday Done for Season, and More
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
National First Responders Day
As COVID-19 continues, today’s news is especially grateful for first responders: A U.S. House report says a minimum of 59,000 meatpacking workers contracted COVID-19 last year, WOWT reports that one student is cut with a knife and another is arrested during a fight between two students at Omaha South High Magnet School, and according to the state correctional system’s inspector general, a plumbing problem at the Nebraska State Penitentiary leaves inmates and staff without running water.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day:
Throwback Thursday Edition
Today, Reed Moore throws it back with facts from September’s Index.
- Percentage of Democrats who have a favorable view of critical race theory: 86
- Of Republicans who have an unfavorable view of it: 91
- Percentage by which Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say they have a “good idea” of what it is: 34
Source: YouGov (NYC)
Around Omaha
- Brian Kruse, who’s served as Douglas County election commissioner since 2016, is reappointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
- Some schools in Westside Community Schools will once again be mask-optional.
- WOWT reports that one student is cut with a knife and another is arrested during an altercation between two students in the Omaha South High Magnet School cafeteria.
- Omaha Public Schools will open two new elementary schools in 2022, and it announced the principals to lead them: Shelly Burghardt and Adriana Vargas.
- NOISE Omaha spotlights BC Clark and Deborah Dogba: Black business coaches committed to serving and empowering women of color.
- Construction continues on Sarpy County’s new jail, designed to hold nearly 360 people.
Around Nebraska
- You can now see a comprehensive salary breakdown of every Nebraska state department, thanks to Flatwater Free Press, the state’s first independent and nonprofit newsroom. Want to know what the Correctional Services Director or Commissioner of Education makes? What about the supreme court judges? Click here.
- “They’re in a tough situation”: A plumbing problem at the Nebraska State Penitentiary leaves inmates and staff without running water, according to the state correctional system’s inspector general.
- Last year, a minimum of 59,000 meatpacking workers contracted the coronavirus, and 269 workers died, according to a U.S. House report. Nebraska is a major meatpacking hub, and in early 2021, Gov. Pete Ricketts said undocumented meatpacking workers wouldn’t be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln contributes to the push to make the beef industry greener.
Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:
2021 Omaha Halloween Guide
Matt Casas presents local opportunities for a haunting and happy Halloween.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to art shows.
The Daily Funny
Comic by Ted Rall. To see more comics, click the image.