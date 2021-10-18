10/18/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Many of us have torn ligaments, broken bones, had children, been deployed and asked, “When can I start skating again?” without hesitation while receiving the news, writes Omaha Roller Derby member Crash Hartless, who opens about the league’s persistence in tough times.

Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Health Care Aide Day

Today’s news appreciates those who serve the sickest and neediest among us: Prison overcrowding reports are released by Nebraska’s judicial branch, Lincoln’s growth blueprint takes into account the racist history of redlining, and an 11-year-old boy going 110 mph is the driver in a vehicle pursuit, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

On Friday, Reed Moore incorrectly linked a KIOS interview with Jannette Taylor, president and CEO of the Omaha Women’s Center for Advancement. Here is the correct link.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Percentage of U.S. cryptocurrency holders who are men: 74 Who are white men: 56

Source: Gemini (NYC)

Remember those reports about prison overcrowding that the governor’s office wouldn’t make public? Now those nearly 100 pages from the Crime and Justice Institute have been released by Nebraska’s judicial branch. According to the reports, 1 in 5 people sent to Nebraska prisons is Black — yet just 1 in 25 Nebraskans is Black. To learn more about what’s in the reports, click here.

“When we review the redline map of the 1930s and recent minority population and poverty trends, we see, almost 100 years later, it’s the same map”: Lincoln’s growth blueprint, which will inform the direction of the city for the next 30 years, takes into account the racist history of redlining.

“It’s just not sustainable what we’re doing now at all”: Take a deep dive into cattle producers’ fight for greater profits.

This Week in Your Local Government:

Police in Schools and Tri County Meeting

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.

The Omaha City Council will hold public hearings Tuesday on two ordinances to increase police presence at Elkhorn Public Schools and Millard Public Schools. The Omaha Police Department would provide up to four new “associate school resource officers” to Millard, and one to Elkhorn. According to the agreement, the officers would assist in “maintaining order and enforcing school policies,” as well as provide information to students and staff on issues such as drug use and violence prevention. Youth Justice Group Home: The City Council will vote on two special-use permits for the Nebraska Youth Justice Initiative to operate a large group home at 5020 Grand Ave. and provide emergency care. The home would provide housing, education, and treatment for up to 22 adolescents involved in the justice system who have experienced trauma.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to proclaim Oct. 16 the 135th anniversary of the incorporation of South Omaha as a municipality, and to receive a weekly COVID-19 update. Tri County Meeting: Officials from Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties will meet at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on Thursday to discuss legislative priorities for each county, including American Rescue Plan funding, after taking a tour of the zoo.

Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Oct. 19, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Reed Moore’s Things To Do:

Upcoming Blues Shows

Reed Moore presents events from Reader Hoodoo Blues columnist B.J. Huchtemann’s October roundup, “Eclectic Energies.”

Electrifying singer, songwriter and guitarist Carolyn Wonderland. Photo courtesy/credit: carolynwonderland.com

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives perform on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at The Waiting Room Lounge.

perform on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at The Waiting Room Lounge. Carolyn Wonderland performs at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and at Slowdown on Friday, Oct. 22. The extremely talented and charismatic Wonderland is on tour with her new album, Tempting Fate, on the Alligator Records label, produced by roots icon Dave Alvin. Robert Jon & The Wreck open the show.

performs at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and at Slowdown on Friday, Oct. 22. The extremely talented and charismatic Wonderland is on tour with her new album, Tempting Fate, on the Alligator Records label, produced by roots icon Dave Alvin. Robert Jon & The Wreck open the show. The Blues Society of Omaha hosts the Nebraska Blues Challenge on Sunday, Oct. 24, at The Jewell. Scheduled to perform are five bands: OLUS, Tim Budig Band, Stan & The Chain Gang, The David Diaz Project and Livin’ The Dream. Three solo artists are slated: Nebraska Jr., Rich Patton and Stephen Monroe.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated

and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out these shows.

The Daily Funny

Click drawing to see more.