Nearly three-quarters of eligible residents in tiny Thurston County have been vaccinated, beating even the metro counties of Douglas and Lancaster, which both have vaccinated roughly 70 percent of eligible residents.

Today’s news is all for empowering girls and amplifying their voices: State officials won’t release prison reports, emails might illuminate why the proposed sex-ed standards stop short, and former President Donald Trump’s adviser on immigration now works with Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

Estimated number of Americans it takes to produce

enough carbon dioxide to cause one temperature-related death: 3

Source: R. Daniel Bressler (NYC)

Corrections Update, and Black Maternal Health Month

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.

Douglas County Corrections: Douglas County Department of Corrections Director Mike Myers will give a monthly report to the County Board during Tuesday’s meeting. During last month’s report, Myers said the department was trying to address issues with staffing by boosting morale.

Douglas County Department of Corrections Director Mike Myers will give a monthly report to the County Board during Tuesday’s meeting. During last month’s report, Myers said the department was trying to address issues with staffing by boosting morale. Black Maternal Health Month: The County Board will read a resolution recognizing October as Black Maternal Health Month. The resolution also recognizes I Be Black Girl, a local organization devoted to supporting Black women.

The County Board will read a resolution recognizing October as Black Maternal Health Month. The resolution also recognizes I Be Black Girl, a local organization devoted to supporting Black women. No City Council: The Omaha City Council will not meet this week.

Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners agenda for Tuesday, Oct. 12, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Thursday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.): The wonderfully eclectic and magical roots music of Pokey LaFarge takes the stage at Slowdown. LaFarge is back on the road in support of In the Blossom of Their Shade, an album he wrote and recorded in Austin and Chicago during the pandemic shutdown.

takes the stage at Slowdown. LaFarge is back on the road in support of In the Blossom of Their Shade, an album he wrote and recorded in Austin and Chicago during the pandemic shutdown. Also Oct. 14: The Brian England Groove Prescription plays at Stocks n Bonds.

plays at Stocks n Bonds. Bonus Item — Rock Music & Movies: Remember the Drumstick, a documentary about a Lincoln rock club that booked a dizzying list of rising rock and country stars in the 1980s, will be screened at the Flatwater Film Festival at the Rivoli Theater in Seward this weekend.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated

and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out these shows.

