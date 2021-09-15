09/15/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

The legacy of Anthony Piccolo’s beloved dining establishment lives

on as Piccolo’s grandson prepares to reopen.

Story by Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.

Today’s news urges everyone to respect our environment: Nebraska prisons are severely understaffed, Omaha’s Union for Contemporary Art spotlights the history of de facto segregation, and learn how Democrats and Republicans differ on redistricting in Omaha.

1. Percentage of Europeans who would prefer to have packages delivered by a robot or drone instead of a human: 35

2. Who would like to see artificial intelligence replace some of their legislative representatives: 51

Source: Oscar Jonsson, IE University (Madrid)

“We can only conclude that this crisis has grown alarmingly worse”: Nebraska prisons are severely understaffed, according to a report by the Office of the Inspector General.

Decline to Sign Nebraska, which is committed to ensuring that Nebraskans do not sign a petition for voters to show government-issued IDs before they can vote, convenes in front of the Nebraska State Capitol.

Carol Frost — the 76-year-old mother of Huskers football coach Scott Frost — sets national records in the shot put and discus, and is chosen female athlete of the year at the Cornhusker State Games.

Lose your coronavirus vaccination card? Here’s how to acquire a new one.

The Douglas County Board pays its respects to the late Douglas County Commissioner Mike Boyle during Tuesday’s meeting. The Omaha City Council also meets to debate rezoning in the Keystone area.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

