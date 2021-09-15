09/15/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
Piccolo Pete’s
The legacy of Anthony Piccolo’s beloved dining establishment lives
on as Piccolo’s grandson prepares to reopen.
Story by Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy Greenpeace Day
Today’s news urges everyone to respect our environment: Nebraska prisons are severely understaffed, Omaha’s Union for Contemporary Art spotlights the history of de facto segregation, and learn how Democrats and Republicans differ on redistricting in Omaha.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
1. Percentage of Europeans who would prefer to have packages delivered by a robot or drone instead of a human: 35
2. Who would like to see artificial intelligence replace some of their legislative representatives: 51
Source: Oscar Jonsson, IE University (Madrid)
Around Omaha
- Take a deep dive into how Democrats’ and Republicans’ plans differ for redistricting in Omaha.
- Remember Jontu the rhino who decided to ditch his pen at the Henry Doorly Zoo? Reed Moore about Jontu’s adventure in this NPR feature.
- As coronavirus case numbers decrease, “vaccination rates really have stagnated,” according to Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse. Watch her COVID-19 update here.
- The Union for Contemporary Art launches “Undesign the Redline,” an exhibit that tackles the history of de facto segregation in Omaha.
- At a town hall meeting organized by Black Votes Matter, community members talk gerrymandering and partisanship in state redistricting.
Around Nebraska
- “We can only conclude that this crisis has grown alarmingly worse”: Nebraska prisons are severely understaffed, according to a report by the Office of the Inspector General.
- Decline to Sign Nebraska, which is committed to ensuring that Nebraskans do not sign a petition for voters to show government-issued IDs before they can vote, convenes in front of the Nebraska State Capitol.
- Carol Frost — the 76-year-old mother of Huskers football coach Scott Frost — sets national records in the shot put and discus, and is chosen female athlete of the year at the Cornhusker State Games.
- Lose your coronavirus vaccination card? Here’s how to acquire a new one.
In Your Local Government
The Douglas County Board pays its respects to the late Douglas County Commissioner Mike Boyle during Tuesday’s meeting. The Omaha City Council also meets to debate rezoning in the Keystone area.
Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.
Reed Moore’s Things To Do:
Larkin Poe at Slowdown Sept. 16
Larkin Poe, a GRAMMY-nominated roots-rock sister duo
consisting of Rebecca and Megan Lovell, is coming to Omaha.
Event Pick by Efren Cortez. Published in The Reader.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to shows.
Find more music content here, and check out local guides on our Things To Do page.