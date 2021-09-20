09/20/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Pepperoni Pizza Day



Extra cheese is a must for today’s news: USA Today publishes a story by Reader reporter Chris Bowling, a former Bellevue police officer is found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while awaiting trial, and a filibuster stops the redistricting plan that would’ve divided Douglas County.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Percentage change this year in the share of Democrats who regard the country’s moral values as “poor”: −29

In the number of Republicans: +65

Source: Gallup (Washington)

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government: More TIF Projects, and Mike Boyle Proclamation

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.

TIF: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote for four requests for tax-increment financing (TIF) during Tuesday’s meeting. The projects: Over $2.3 million in TIF for the construction of a five-story building at 508 S. 19th St., with 59 affordable housing units, as well as first-floor commercial space and basement bar. Nearly $1.5 million for the Highlander Phase IV TIF plan to add 20 residential structures, with 108 units, at 30th and Burdette streets. $485,000 for a 30-unit apartment building at 1120 N. 20th St. Over $3.4 million in TIF to redevelop the former Wintergreen Apartment site into a “multi-generational, affordable housing” development. The project would include 87 single-family homes.

Honoring Mike Boyle: The City Council will issue a proclamation for former Omaha Mayor Mike Boyle, who died last week.

County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet Tuesday. The Board will receive a weekly update from Douglas County Health Department Director Lindsay Huse.

Every week, The Reader picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Sept. 20, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Reed Moore’s Things To Do:

Upcoming Blues Shows

Reed Moore presents events from Reader Hoodoo Blues columnist B.J. Huchtemann’s September roundup, “Clap On, Clap Off.”

~ Blues This Week ~

Vanessa Collier performs Wednesday, Sept. 22, 6-9 p.m., at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar and Thursday, Sept. 23, 6-9 p.m., at The Jewell. Collier is a triple threat, acclaimed as a vocalist, songwriter and sax player. Hadden Sayers is joining her band as guitarist on this tour and will open the show with his award-winning solo acoustic set.

performs Wednesday, Sept. 22, 6-9 p.m., at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar and Thursday, Sept. 23, 6-9 p.m., at The Jewell. Collier is a triple threat, acclaimed as a vocalist, songwriter and sax player. is joining her band as guitarist on this tour and will open the show with his award-winning solo acoustic set. The Wood Brothers are at Slowdown on Friday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.

are at Slowdown on Friday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m. Every Monday, the Zoo Bar features one of Lincoln’s best local talents, singer-songwriter Emily Bass, leading an “and friends” musical happy hour playing the bar’s upright piano. The Zoo Bar House Band also plays Mondays from 7-10 p.m.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated

and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out these shows.

The Daily Funny

