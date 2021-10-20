10/20/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Every first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m., neighbors from all corners of South Omaha put on their masks at the Salvation Army Kroc Center or turn on their Zoom cameras to join a meeting. The residents come from upward of 35 neighborhood organizations, but collectively they are one force: the South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance, or SONA.



Story by Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member. Published in The Reader.

Today’s news encourages everyone to turn that blank page into a poem, journal entry or short story: A federal grand jury indicts Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, community members have concerns about a North Omaha church being turned into a residential treatment center for teens, and an Omaha woman is on the road to recovery after being shot at Standing Bear Lake, just days after passing the bar exam.

Factor by which Americans would prefer working four-day, forty-hour weeks to five-day, forty-hour weeks: 3 Portion of Americans who think their productivity would improve or remain the same if they worked four-day weeks: 3/4

A group home to provide health care for youth involved in the justice system gets approval during Tuesday’s Omaha City Council meeting. The City Council also debates agreements with private contractors to oversee snow removal this winter. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners recognizes the 135th anniversary of South Omaha’s incorporation as a municipality and receives a COVID-19 update.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

Omaha’s favorite peripatetic British artist Steve Joy wanders back in town with Traces, an exhibition of recent work at the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery.



Art feature by Kent Behrens. Published in The Reader.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to art shows.

