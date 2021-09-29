09/29/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

There’s much to anticipate when a theater company as accomplished as the Omaha Community Playhouse tackles an Agatha Christie favorite such as Murder on the Orient Express as adapted to the stage by Ken Ludwig, a playwright famed for some of the funniest modern comedies.

Theater review by Warren Francke. Published in The Reader.

The bean is love as far as today’s news is concerned: Omaha has more inequality than 80% of the 100 cities measured in an ABC News Equity Report, the state’s redistricted map makes it to a final vote, and the OPD, LPD and U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force spearhead an operation to stop local gang activity.

Date on which China announced that it would allow couples to have a third child: 5/31/21 Percentage of women surveyed in the central Chinese city of Xi’an who say they would like to have three children: 8

Sources: 1. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China (Beijing)

2. Chinese National Bureau of Statistics (Beijing)

Douglas County Funds Tenant Assistance Program, and Habitat for Humanity Buys City Property

A program to provide volunteer attorneys to residents facing eviction receives $410,000 in government funding during Tuesday’s Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting. The Omaha City Council also meets to approve the sale of several city-owned properties to Habitat for Humanity.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

Grab Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce while you can, and volunteer for Farnam Fest

Dining roundup by Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.

