Ken Ludwig Makes Murder Funnier
There’s much to anticipate when a theater company as accomplished as the Omaha Community Playhouse tackles an Agatha Christie favorite such as Murder on the Orient Express as adapted to the stage by Ken Ludwig, a playwright famed for some of the funniest modern comedies.
Theater review by Warren Francke. Published in The Reader.
The bean is love as far as today’s news is concerned: Omaha has more inequality than 80% of the 100 cities measured in an ABC News Equity Report, the state’s redistricted map makes it to a final vote, and the OPD, LPD and U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force spearhead an operation to stop local gang activity.
- Date on which China announced that it would allow couples to have a third child: 5/31/21
- Percentage of women surveyed in the central Chinese city of Xi’an who say they would like to have three children: 8
Want to get vaccinated in Douglas County this week? Here are upcoming clinics.
- ABC News data journalists drop an exclusive Equity Report analyzing inequities in housing, health, education, policing and environment in the 100 biggest metro areas in the U.S. According to the report, Omaha has more inequality than 80% of the 100 cities measured.
- The Omaha Police Department, Lincoln Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force (MFTF) spearhead a four-month operation to stop gang activity in the Omaha metro, resulting in 231 arrests.
- 3 News Now reporter Alyssa Curtis dives into local food insecurity.
- Omaha “Candyman” Adam Backora has been a College World Series mainstay for over two decades, giving out cotton candy and snow cones for Sno Floss, his family’s business since 1959. Now he says it’s time to stop.
- Broadway World interviews Kayli Jamison, who’s playing Jellylorum in the Orpheum Theater’s production of CATS.
- Shambhu Singh, chef and co-owner of Maharani Indian Kitchen at Inner Rail, cooks for the prime minister of India.
- The state’s redistricted map makes it to a final vote. Dive into what’s changing and what’s staying the same with this Omaha World-Herald piece.
- Eleven states are attempting to prevent “prison gerrymandering,” but Nebraska is not one of them.
- In case you missed it: A family festival in Lincoln seeks to stop the stigma surrounding street art.
- Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen gets a positive COVID-19 test result the day before he’s slated to announce his bid for re-election. Evnen, who’s fully vaccinated, is not showing significant symptoms.
Douglas County Funds Tenant Assistance Program, and Habitat for Humanity Buys City Property
A program to provide volunteer attorneys to residents facing eviction receives $410,000 in government funding during Tuesday’s Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting. The Omaha City Council also meets to approve the sale of several city-owned properties to Habitat for Humanity.
Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.
Grab Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce while you can, and volunteer for Farnam Fest
Dining roundup by Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to public gatherings.
