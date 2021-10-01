10/1/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
Omaha Vegan Directory
Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find a spot that doesn’t offer vegetarian dishes.
It’s less common, however, to find a restaurant that is committed to animal-free, plant-based cuisine. This month, we honor establishments that take a risk and devote their menus to meat-free meals.
Directory by Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy World Smile Day
Turn that frown upside down for today’s news: Redistricted maps are approved, officials stop Saint Francis Ministries from accepting new Omaha-area child welfare cases for 60 days, and America’s oldest-living person is turning 115 — and lives in Omaha.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Ratio of residents to publicly available bathrooms in New York City: 7,258:1
- In Singapore: 197:1
Sources:1. Urban Design Forum (NYC); 2. World Toilet Organization (Singapore)
Want to get vaccinated in Douglas County today or tomorrow?
Here are upcoming clinics.
Around Omaha
- Nebraskans prepare to rally against anti-abortion legislation at the Omaha City Hall, as well as the state Capitol, this weekend.
- Today, the oldest-living person in America turns 115. Her name is Thelma Sutcliffe, and she lives in Omaha.
- State officials prevent Saint Francis Ministries from accepting new Omaha-area child welfare cases for 60 days.
- Christopher Gradoville, Creighton University’s director of baseball operations, is found dead with “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the Omaha Police Department. He was 37.
- “If people can find a way to recognize and show appreciation to healthcare workers … they would appreciate that”: Hospital beds are in short supply in Nebraska, and local doctors are experiencing a strain on their mental health.
- Check out 1st Sky Omaha‘s news roundup, from the Yale Park landlord being sentenced, to the latest installment in 3 News Now’s Two Americas series.
- “Everything is over the top”: After three decades in the making, the Astro Theater breaks ground.
- COVID-19 made an existing nurse shortage worse, according to Fox 42.
- The U.S. attorney for Nebraska indicts three Omahans on suspicion of fraudulently applying for over $2 million in loans via the Paycheck Protection Program.
- Get the heck out of Dodge? Until next Wednesday, road milling will restrict lanes from 52nd to 62nd streets on Dodge.
Around Nebraska
- Following a two-week special session in the state Legislature, redistricted maps are approved and signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
- This is what the nationwide fentanyl crisis looks like in Nebraska.
- Emily Ethington of Papillion is appointed Sarpy County election commissioner by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
- Here’s more clarity and perspective on the JAMA Pediatrics report that says Nebraska has the country’s highest proportion of kids with lead in their blood.
- “My kindness is not a weakness”: State Sen. Carol Blood, who’s running for governor, thanks the Nebraska State Patrol for finding the person who allegedly threatened to hurt her family.
Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:
Best Restaurants and Bars
in Omaha’s Old Market
From La Buvette and Le Bouillon to The Boiler Room, check out this offering from Jonathan Orozco’s Rediscover Omaha’s Old Market Guide, published in The Reader.
As the delta variant spreads, remember to get fully vaccinated before going out to eat, and dine outside if possible. Find more dining content here, and check out local guides on our Things To Do page.
The Daily Funny
Click drawing to see more.