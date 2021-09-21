09/21/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
Classic Theater, Cast at Brigit’s Very Best
The Dresser returns to the Omaha stage with a distinguished cast.
Theater review by Warren Francke. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy Miniature Golf Day
The windmill always gets the best of today’s news: Henry Doorly Zoo gets another red panda, Nebraska’s online COVID-19 dashboard will return, and UNO’s Hanif Sufizada makes a “tortuous departure from Afghanistan” as the UNO Center for Afghanistan Studies’ relationship with Afghanistan changes.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Percentage of Democrats who have a favorable view of critical race theory: 86
- Of Republicans who have an unfavorable view of it: 91
- Percentage by which Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say they have a “good idea” of what it is: 34
Source: YouGov (NYC)
Want to get vaccinated in Douglas County this week? Here are upcoming clinics.
Around Omaha
- Take a deep dive into state redistricting discourse with NOISE Omaha.
- The city’s first protected bike lane sees more riders than expected.
- Shauna Hockett of Bloomington, Indiana, documents her husband’s cancer battle — including the life-saving treatment he received in Nebraska — in a book called Blood So Beautiful: A Journey With Cancer and the Redemptive Power of Blood.
- Hanif Sufizada, coordinator of Education and Outreach Programs for UNO’s Center for Afghanistan Studies, made a “tortuous departure from Afghanistan,” and the center’s relationship with Afghanistan is changing. Go in depth with this article from The Gateway, the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s student newspaper.
- B&B Sports Academy brings boxing and an empowering “safe haven” to the North Omaha community.
- Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo gets another red panda. Meet Shanu.
Around Nebraska
- Nebraska’s online COVID-19 dashboard will return as coronavirus hospitalizations climb.
- Fires in the state’s panhandle burned over 5,000 acres of land, but now they’re almost 50% contained.
- Voters in Ralston will soon get ballots for Ralston Public Schools’ first bond election in two decades. On the ballot is $83.75 million that would have an impact on all eight of the district’s schools.
- Conversations about redistricting continue in the Nebraska Legislature. So do the filibusters.
Follow Anton for Local Government News
Reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners meetings today. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agendas.
Reed Moore’s Things To Do:
Shinedown at Pinewood Bowl, featuring The Struts & Zero 9:36
If you’ve listened to rock radio in the last 20 years, you’ve heard Shinedown.
Event Pick by Matt Casas. Published in The Reader.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you're fully vaxxed — before going to shows.