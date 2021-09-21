09/21/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

The Dresser returns to the Omaha stage with a distinguished cast.

Theater review by Warren Francke. Published in The Reader.

The windmill always gets the best of today’s news: Henry Doorly Zoo gets another red panda, Nebraska’s online COVID-19 dashboard will return, and UNO’s Hanif Sufizada makes a “tortuous departure from Afghanistan” as the UNO Center for Afghanistan Studies’ relationship with Afghanistan changes.

Percentage of Democrats who have a favorable view of critical race theory: 86 Of Republicans who have an unfavorable view of it: 91 Percentage by which Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say they have a “good idea” of what it is: 34

Source: YouGov (NYC)

Reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners meetings today. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agendas.

If you’ve listened to rock radio in the last 20 years, you’ve heard Shinedown.

Event Pick by Matt Casas. Published in The Reader.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to shows. Find more music content here, and check out local guides on our Things To Do page.

