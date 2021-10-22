10/22/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

For today’s news, it’s all about the more you know: Nebraska trims its reporting of coronavirus data and reverses the directed health measure that postponed some elective surgeries, the state’s first convicted cyberstalker is sentenced, and according to the Nebraska State Patrol, a man fired from a grain elevator in southeast Nebraska shoots three people, killing two, before being shot and killed by another employee.

Percentage increase in the rate of police resignations from April 2020 to March 2021 compared with the previous year: 18 In the rate of police retirements: 45

Source: Police Executive Research Forum (Washington)

Around Omaha

WOWT reports officer-involved gunfire in northwest Omaha.

1st Sky Omaha chats with Karlha Velásquez, a journalist who serves as associate publisher of The Reader’s sister publication, El Perico. Velásquez discusses the Learning Community, on which she recently reported. The center serves local kids and families, and strives to close the opportunity gap.

Theresa Thibodeau, a former state senator and former chair of the Douglas County Republican Party, says she’s considering a run for governor of Nebraska.

Read about the Nebraska Enterprise Fund, which supports businesses in the North Omaha community.

When Reed Moore presents reporter Anton Johnson’s government roundups, do you ever wonder who’s on the Douglas County Board? Click here to see their faces, and learn their names and political affiliations.

Around Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ COVID-19 decisions: The state will trim its reporting of coronavirus data, updating information weekly as opposed to daily, and excluding county-specific data. Nebraska will also reverse the directed health measure that postponed some elective surgeries.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a man fired from a grain elevator in southeast Nebraska shoots three people, killing two, and is then shot and killed by another employee.

Dennis Sryniawski, the state’s first convicted cyberstalker, is sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He’s sentenced for threatening to expose a naked photograph of Diane Parris, the wife of former legislative candidate Jeff Parris, unless Parris left the race.

The Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program could bring mental healthcare access to rural parts of the state.

The Menzingers at Slowdown

