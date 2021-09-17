09/17/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
A School Sees a Lice Check. Lakota People Sense Centuries of Oppression.
Two mothers in remote Kilgore, Nebraska, are suing their school district after a secretary cut their children’s hair without parental consent and against Lakota tradition. The school disputes the claims and denies some of their allegations.
Story by Chris Bowling. Published in Flatwater Free Press and The Reader.
Fighting voter suppression is crucial for today’s news: Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson is one of 24 state attorneys general to pen a letter to President Joe Biden pushing back against vaccine mandates, a congressional map dividing Douglas County moves forward, and local kids are stealing from their schools as they partake in a TikTok trend.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Percentage by which atheists are more likely than religious Americans to oppose the death penalty for murder: 76.
- Percentage of Americans who thought religion was gaining influence in the United States a year ago: 383.
- Who think so today: 16
Sources: 1. Pew Research Center (Washington); 2. & 3. Gallup (Washington)
Around Omaha
- Local students are stealing items from their schools — toilet seats, hand dryers, a fire extinguisher — to participate in a national TikTok trend.
- The community comes together to honor Marine Cpl. Daegan Page at his visitation.
- “I’ve had patients compare being in the hospital with COVID-19 to being in jail”: Local healthcare workers are exhausted as they continue to care for largely unvaccinated coronavirus patients.
- A congressional map dividing Douglas County moves forward in the Legislature.
- Pregnant women should get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their babies, according to a Methodist OB/GYN.
- The Omaha Children’s Museum is offering free COVID-19 vaccines from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday — and everyone who’s vaccinated at the clinic gets a family admission pass to the museum.
Around Nebraska
- Twenty-four state attorneys general — including Nebraska’s Doug Peterson — write a letter to President Joe Biden saying they’ll “seek every available legal option to hold [him] accountable” if he doesn’t reverse the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Read the letter here.
- State Republicans’ proposed redistricting map would make it tougher for a Democrat to be elected president of the United States.
- As coronavirus cases continue to climb, Nebraska hospitals are nearing capacity. The majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
- Nebraska’s agriculture producers are fed up with their property tax bills.
Fall Art Picks
Mark your calendars for some of the most compelling
art events in the coming month.
Event Picks by The Reader Staff.
