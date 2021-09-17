09/17/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

A School Sees a Lice Check. Lakota People Sense Centuries of Oppression.

Two mothers in remote Kilgore, Nebraska, are suing their school district after a secretary cut their children’s hair without parental consent and against Lakota tradition. The school disputes the claims and denies some of their allegations.

Story by Chris Bowling. Published in Flatwater Free Press and The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

National Black Voter Day

Fighting voter suppression is crucial for today’s news: Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson is one of 24 state attorneys general to pen a letter to President Joe Biden pushing back against vaccine mandates, a congressional map dividing Douglas County moves forward, and local kids are stealing from their schools as they partake in a TikTok trend.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

  1. Percentage by which atheists are more likely than religious Americans to oppose the death penalty for murder: 76. 
  2. Percentage of Americans who thought religion was gaining influence in the United States a year ago: 383. 
  3. Who think so today: 16

Sources: 1. Pew Research Center (Washington); 2. & 3. Gallup (Washington)

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Reed Moore’s Things To Do:
Fall Art Picks

Mark your calendars for some of the most compelling
art events in the coming month.
Event Picks by The Reader Staff.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated
and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to public spaces.
Check out local guides on our Things To Do page.

The Daily Funny
(Click drawing to see more.)

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment