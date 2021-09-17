09/17/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

Two mothers in remote Kilgore, Nebraska, are suing their school district after a secretary cut their children’s hair without parental consent and against Lakota tradition. The school disputes the claims and denies some of their allegations.

Story by Chris Bowling. Published in Flatwater Free Press and The Reader.

Fighting voter suppression is crucial for today’s news: Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson is one of 24 state attorneys general to pen a letter to President Joe Biden pushing back against vaccine mandates, a congressional map dividing Douglas County moves forward, and local kids are stealing from their schools as they partake in a TikTok trend.

Percentage by which atheists are more likely than religious Americans to oppose the death penalty for murder: 76. Percentage of Americans who thought religion was gaining influence in the United States a year ago: 383. Who think so today: 16

Sources: 1. Pew Research Center (Washington); 2. & 3. Gallup (Washington)

