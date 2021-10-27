Murder and Memory:
Nebraska Native Author’s Controversial
Deep Dive Into Unsolved Killing Now a Showtime Series
By day, native Nebraskan Harry MacLean helps settle conflicts as an arbitration attorney. On nights and weekends, he ruminates over methods and motives of killing.
Story by Leo Adam Biga. Originally published in Flatwater Free Press.
Republished in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Black Cat Day
Superstitious? Those furry felines don’t scare today’s news: Kellogg’s and striking workers will restart contract talks, Lincoln and Lancaster County’s indoor mask mandate is extended, and Gov. Pete Ricketts disagrees with former president Donald Trump’s endorsement of Charles Herbster as the GOP nominee for Nebraska governor.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Percentage increase last year in the volume of cardboard used to ship goods directly to households: 38
- Weight, in tons, of that cardboard: 23,203,653
Source: Smithers (Leatherhead, England)
Around Omaha
- The Omaha Tribe buys a food store in Walthill, with hopes of selling locally-grown, healthy foods and staffing the store with local workers.
- Kellogg’s and striking workers, including those in Omaha, are slated to restart contract talks next Tuesday, Nov. 2.
- Nebraska and Iowa are experiencing an uptick in cybercrime, according to the Omaha FBI.
- “The key is not being greedy”: Omaha’s Fairview Apartments, owned by landlord Juan Batista, are an asset to the refugee community, according to an Omaha World-Herald article.
- “Is there a trick to it?'”: Read about why some Black community members are reluctant to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
- KIOS chats with JoAnn Falletta, the Grammy-winning conductor who’s coming back to the Omaha Symphony on Oct. 29 and 30.
- The Greater Omaha Chamber is set to host virtual meetings to talk about its new transportation strategy.
Around Nebraska
- Lincoln and Lancaster County’s indoor mask mandate is extended another month and will remain in place until Nov. 24.
- The Sarpy County Board votes to freeze — not lower — the salary of election commissioner Emily Ethington, who was recently appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
- Former president Donald Trump endorses Charles Herbster as the GOP nominee for Nebraska governor. Gov. Pete Ricketts “strongly disagrees” with the endorsement.
- For the first time in the history of Papillion La Vista South High School, the marching band is named Grand Champions at the state marching band finals.
In Your Local Government
The Omaha City Council criticizes private contractors NL&L Concrete, Inc. and Olsson, Inc. for failing to identify a mistake in street repairs, and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners discusses juvenile justice.
Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.
Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:
An Evening With Carl Hiaasen, Oct. 28
Floridian journalist and satirical novelist Carl Hiaasen is set to kick off the Council Bluffs Public Library Speaker Series.
Event Pick by Efren Cortez. Published in The Reader.
