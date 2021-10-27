By day, native Nebraskan Harry MacLean helps settle conflicts as an arbitration attorney. On nights and weekends, he ruminates over methods and motives of killing.



Story by Leo Adam Biga. Originally published in Flatwater Free Press.

Republished in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Superstitious? Those furry felines don’t scare today’s news: Kellogg’s and striking workers will restart contract talks, Lincoln and Lancaster County’s indoor mask mandate is extended, and Gov. Pete Ricketts disagrees with former president Donald Trump’s endorsement of Charles Herbster as the GOP nominee for Nebraska governor.

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Lincoln and Lancaster County’s indoor mask mandate is extended another month and will remain in place until Nov. 24.

The Sarpy County Board votes to freeze — not lower — the salary of election commissioner Emily Ethington, who was recently appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Former president Donald Trump endorses Charles Herbster as the GOP nominee for Nebraska governor. Gov. Pete Ricketts “strongly disagrees” with the endorsement.

For the first time in the history of Papillion La Vista South High School, the marching band is named Grand Champions at the state marching band finals.

In Your Local Government

The Omaha City Council criticizes private contractors NL&L Concrete, Inc. and Olsson, Inc. for failing to identify a mistake in street repairs, and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners discusses juvenile justice.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

Floridian journalist and satirical novelist Carl Hiaasen is set to kick off the Council Bluffs Public Library Speaker Series.



Event Pick by Efren Cortez. Published in The Reader.

