Ebrahim’s story is a reminder that our national fabric is more resilient than perhaps we know.

Story by Erin Grace. Originally published in Flatwater Free Press. Republished in The Reader.

Happy National Native American Heritage Month

Join today’s news in celebrating the rich cultures and contributions of Native Americans: Nebraska is one of nineteen states suing the Biden admin over coronavirus vaccination requirements, OPS purchases over $5 million of books that center traditionally marginalized voices, and bumblebees are leading “the good life.”

Percentage change since 2010 in the portion of Americans who identify as exclusively white: −9 Who identify as white in combination with another race: +316 Percentage of Republican-leaning Americans who say the declining share of white people is bad for society: 34

County ARPA spending: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will discuss spending money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) during Tuesday’s meeting. The Board made mental health a priority, so they will consider paying $75,000 for a consultant to determine which mental health programs and services to fund. The Board will also consider awarding ARPA funds to a nursing program for homeless shelters, a mental health stigma reduction campaign and more.

City contracts: For Tuesday's Omaha City Council meeting, Councilmember Brinker Harding requests that the Council reconsider a contract with Schemmer Associates for snow plow inspection because Councilmember Don Rowe was absent last week. Councilmember Vinny Palermo says agreements like these are a waste of money.

Special Use Permits: The City Council will consider a Special Use permit for the Nebraska Youth Justice Initiative's group treatment home. The home is being built at the former site of the St. Paul Lutheran Church. This permit will allow the home to use the former church to operate a Metro Area Youth Services (MAYS) program or similar program.

Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Nov. 2, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Prairie State

The conceptual photographic realism of Nebraska painter Neil Griess will be presented in the new exhibition Roam at the Nebraska Arts Council’s Fred Simon Gallery from Nov. 1, 2021 – Jan. 7, 2022.

