With More Immigrants on the Way, How Ebrahim Found His American Dream
Ebrahim’s story is a reminder that our national fabric is more resilient than perhaps we know.
Story by Erin Grace. Originally published in Flatwater Free Press. Republished in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Native American Heritage Month
Join today’s news in celebrating the rich cultures and contributions of Native Americans: Nebraska is one of nineteen states suing the Biden admin over coronavirus vaccination requirements, OPS purchases over $5 million of books that center traditionally marginalized voices, and bumblebees are leading “the good life.”
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Percentage change since 2010 in the portion of Americans who identify as exclusively white: −9
- Who identify as white in combination with another race: +316
- Percentage of Republican-leaning Americans who say the declining share of white people is bad for society: 34
Sources: 1 & 2. U.S. Census Bureau (Suitland, Md.)
3. Pew Research Center (Washington)
Around Omaha
- A coronavirus outbreak closes Black Elk Elementary in Millard Public Schools.
- Omaha Public Schools purchases $5.26 million worth of books that center traditionally marginalized voices. From Julián Is a Mermaid to In Our Mothers’ House, these stories stock the shelves of prekindergarten through sixth-grade classrooms.
- Urban Omaha’s population is increasing, according to figures from the 2020 Census.
- Omaha Public Schools doesn’t have enough interpreters, so the district is relying on students who are bilingual.
- David Mitchell, a local activist and former Omaha City Council candidate, is found not guilty of two felony sexual assault charges. He is still a suspect in a felony burglary case from 2019.
- Dawn and Adam Witchell, both from Omaha, build a thriving cafe in the 700-person town of Newman Grove. Reed Moore about the City Cafe in Flatwater Free Press.
Around Nebraska
- Place Matters 4.0, a Lincoln community mapping project, reveals inequities in health care and life expectancy based on race.
- The latest in Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s indictment: A protective order will keep some information restricted.
- Nebraska is one of nineteen states suing the Biden administration over its coronavirus vaccination requirement for federal contractors.
- The Legislature’s Education Committee hears testimony about how complaints of sexual misconduct at the state’s colleges are dealt with under Title IX.
- Meet Redwing Thomas, the language and culture teacher at Isanti Community Schools who was named the 2021 recipient of Launch Leadership’s Ron Joekel Award.
- In case you missed it: The $140 million Child Care Stabilization program strives to support the state’s child care providers.
- American bumblebees are threatened throughout much of the U.S. — but not in Nebraska.
This Week in Your Local Government:
County Considers Money for Mental Health, City Debates Snow Plow Contract
Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.
- County ARPA spending: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will discuss spending money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) during Tuesday’s meeting. The Board made mental health a priority, so they will consider paying $75,000 for a consultant to determine which mental health programs and services to fund. The Board will also consider awarding ARPA funds to a nursing program for homeless shelters, a mental health stigma reduction campaign and more.
- City contracts: For Tuesday’s Omaha City Council meeting, Councilmember Brinker Harding requests that the Council reconsider a contract with Schemmer Associates for snow plow inspection because Councilmember Don Rowe was absent last week. Councilmember Vinny Palermo says agreements like these are a waste of money.
- Special Use Permits: The City Council will consider a Special Use permit for the Nebraska Youth Justice Initiative’s group treatment home. The home is being built at the former site of the St. Paul Lutheran Church. This permit will allow the home to use the former church to operate a Metro Area Youth Services (MAYS) program or similar program.
Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Nov. 2, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Reed Moore’s Things To Do:
Prairie State
The conceptual photographic realism of Nebraska painter Neil Griess will be presented in the new exhibition Roam at the Nebraska Arts Council’s Fred Simon Gallery from Nov. 1, 2021 – Jan. 7, 2022.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out shows.
The Daily Funny
