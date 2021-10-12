10/12/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends

This week, we continue our conversation with psychotherapist Megan Smith-Sallans and author & speaker Ryan Sallans to discuss why more information doesn’t always mean more understanding when it comes to our gender and sexuality.

Podcast episode produced by Chris Bowling, hosted by Emma Schartz.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Face Your Fears Day



Join today’s news in overcoming the things that hold us back: Over 100 Village Pointe pumpkin tree pumpkins are smashed, rocks and patio furniture are flung from the rooftop of the Old Market Lofts, and learn about Nebraska’s first Indigenous Peoples’ Day, celebrated Monday.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Minimum amount that FEMA has spent to cover the funeral expenses of COVID-19 victims: $804,000 Percentage of Americans who have “zero confidence” in the health care system’s ability to handle a future emergency: 45

Sources: 1. Federal Emergency Management Agency; 2. Pew Research Center (Washington)

Reed Moore doesn’t have Douglas County COVID-19 stats today. But if you want to get vaccinated in Douglas County this week, here

Reed Moore Presents a TV Review:

Help Us, Ted Lasso, You’re Our Only Hope

After decades of dystopia, we need the

“theater of optimism,” says Reader critic Ryan Syrek.

