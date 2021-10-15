10/15/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
The Painful Truth About Being
Pregnant and Black in Nebraska
On Oct. 12, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners recognized October as Black Maternal Health Month. Earlier this year, we reported that Nebraska has the second-highest disparity in infant mortality rates between Black and white babies in the U.S. Nationally, Black women are two to three times more likely than white women to die from a pregnancy-related issue. Board Commissioner Chris Rodgers recently said we need to do more: “To improve Black women’s health, we need a comprehensive approach that addresses health across the lifespan, improves access to quality care, provides for greater economic security to women, and uses policy to create systemic change.”
Today, Reed Moore invites you to revisit Reader reporter Addie Costello’s news feature about the experience of Black birthing people and their babies.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy International Day of Rural Women
Today’s news reminds us to applaud the strength and achievements of these remarkable women: State lawmakers pen a letter to Kellogg’s’ CEO and labor-contract negotiating team in solidarity with strikers, some parents are weaponizing COVID-19 against their children’s other parent, and an Omaha woman is one of 1,000 who has filed, or is expected to file, a lawsuit against Lyft or Uber for sexual assault.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Percentage of Americans who developed a new hobby during the pandemic: 59
- Percentage of those Americans who have successfully monetized that hobby: 48
Source: LendingTree (Charlotte, N.C.)
Around Omaha
- 1,000 women have filed or are expected to file lawsuits against ride-sharing apps Lyft and Uber for sexual assaults. One of those women is from Omaha.
- “There are owls that nest in these trees”: Neighbors’ opinions differ as the Army Corps of Engineers prepares to get rid of a 3-mile line of trees and brush around Zorinsky Lake.
- In co-parenting situations, parents can weaponize COVID-19 against their children’s other parent. NOISE Omaha dives into what weaponization looks like in “COVID-19 Complicates Custody Battles in Family Court.”
- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month across the country. Both KIOS and 1st Sky Omaha sit down with Jannette Taylor, president and CEO of the Omaha Women’s Center for Advancement, which supports survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and trafficking.
- “I’m no longer interested in telling stories that are about victimized women”: Omaha Opera’s Romeo and Juliet centers a same-sex couple.
Around Nebraska
- Gov. Pete Ricketts signs an executive order that attempts to mitigate shortages in health care staffing.
- State lawmakers pen a letter to Kellogg’s’ CEO and labor-contract negotiating team in solidarity with strikers. Both Democrats and Republicans sign the letter.
- Some prisons must reduce hours due to the ongoing staff shortage.
- The U.S. Department of Education approves the use of millions of dollars to assist Nebraska schools.
Reed Moore Thing To Do:
Día de Muertos at El Museo Latino
Día de Muertos/Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday celebrating and remembering those who have died, will be spotlighted at El Museo Latino from Oct. 16 to Nov. 19.
Event Pick by Efren Cortez. Published in The Reader.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to public spaces.
Find art content here, and check out local guides on our Things To Do page.
The Daily Funny
Click drawing to see more.