On Oct. 12, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners recognized October as Black Maternal Health Month. Earlier this year, we reported that Nebraska has the second-highest disparity in infant mortality rates between Black and white babies in the U.S. Nationally, Black women are two to three times more likely than white women to die from a pregnancy-related issue. Board Commissioner Chris Rodgers recently said we need to do more: “To improve Black women’s health, we need a comprehensive approach that addresses health across the lifespan, improves access to quality care, provides for greater economic security to women, and uses policy to create systemic change.”

Today, Reed Moore invites you to revisit Reader reporter Addie Costello’s news feature about the experience of Black birthing people and their babies.

Today’s news reminds us to applaud the strength and achievements of these remarkable women: State lawmakers pen a letter to Kellogg’s’ CEO and labor-contract negotiating team in solidarity with strikers, some parents are weaponizing COVID-19 against their children’s other parent, and an Omaha woman is one of 1,000 who has filed, or is expected to file, a lawsuit against Lyft or Uber for sexual assault.

Percentage of Americans who developed a new hobby during the pandemic: 59 Percentage of those Americans who have successfully monetized that hobby: 48

Source: LendingTree (Charlotte, N.C.)

Día de Muertos at El Museo Latino

Día de Muertos/Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday celebrating and remembering those who have died, will be spotlighted at El Museo Latino from Oct. 16 to Nov. 19.



As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to public spaces.

