10/5/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends
Midnight Mass: Religious Devotion Gets Nailed to the Cross
A look at the latest horror-genre TV miniseries from writer/director Mike Flanagan.
Review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Get Funky Day
Find your groove with today’s news: Women seeking full parental rights sue Nebraska’s DHHS, Kellogg’s workers strike, and a staffing emergency shortens Tecumseh prison’s schedule.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Percentage by which the whitest neighborhoods have more trees than those that are the least white: 78
- Number of additional trees needed to achieve an equitable distribution across U.S. neighborhoods: 522,000,000
Source: American Forests (Washington)
Around Omaha
- Two Omaha women sue Nebraska’s DHHS for the right to appear as parents on their children’s birth certificates, saying in the lawsuit that state officials treat unmarried, same-sex couples differently than unmarried, opposite-sex couples.
- The destructive flash-flood storm of August highlighted urban Omaha’s vulnerability to flooding, especially as climate change increases flood risks.
- About 500 union employees at an Omaha Kellogg’s plant walk out on strike, joining other employees at plants nationwide striking over wage disparities.
Around Nebraska
- Staffing shortages at Tecumseh prison will switch the institution from a five-day operating schedule to four days a week. The prison is the fourth to face staffing emergencies.
- Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is raising money on a legal defense website.
- A Creighton University survey shows Nebraska’s manufacturing wages have increased slower in the past year.
- Nebraska’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have plateaued in the past month, yet there’s a noteworthy change — the CDC added 399 COVID-related deaths that it apparently hadn’t counted in Nebraska’s tally.
- Though the spread of COVID-19 has plateaued, the delta variant continues surging. Here’s where the COVID-19 vaccine is available around Omaha this week.
Reed Moore’s Thing To Do
Outdoor Events for Your Early Fall
October in Omaha will be packed with chances to enjoy the city’s fall foliage.
Check out these upcoming outdoor events.
Written by Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.
The Daily Funny
